(Joplin, MO) – Joplin Police say a second officer shot during a disturbance this week will not survive. Twenty-seven-year-old Jake Reed was an organ donor, and the chief of police says “his heroic actions” will now help bring life to those needing organ transplants. Reed and fellow officer Ben Cooper were both shot while exchange gunfire with the suspect outside a shopping center on Tuesday. The 46-year-old Cooper died that day. A third police officer was seriously wounded but is expected to survive. The suspect -- 40-year-old Anthony Felix -- was also fatally shot and died Tuesday.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Planned Parenthood is now suing the Missouri Department of Social Services claiming Governor Mike Parson is going to unlawfully defund the organization. The Kansas City Star reports that D-S-S will begin refusing to reimburse Planned Parenthood for health care provided to Missouri patients through Medicaid. Planned Parenthood has long been prohibited from getting taxpayer money for abortions, but the organization also offers other health care services which are covered by Medicaid.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A former Democratic state senator is blasting Republican State Representative Mary Elizabeth Coleman’s proposal to allow Missourians to sue their fellow residents who get out-of-state abortions. Scott Sifton calls her bill an “anti-choice Texas-style-but-on-steroids amendment.” He says the measure is not only unconstitutional, but it would also violate women’s rights in several ways. Sifton is among the more than half-dozen candidates seeking the Democratic nod for U-S Senate.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A Missouri man is set to serve 13 years in federal prison for shooting a person 26 times while he was robbing the victim. Darron Nevels pleaded guilty to one count of robbery and one count of discharging a firearm during a violent crime in Kansas City. Nevels was picked up by an app-based driver back in December 2018. The vehicle had cameras inside and captured the crimes. According to court documents, the victim continues to suffer from serious and debilitating injuries inflicted by Nevels.
(Washington, DC) -- It’s not a Nigerian prince offering you millions of dollars, but a Missouri woman who conspired with Nigerians to rip people off. Seventy-six-year-old Osa Martin of Carthage was convicted by a federal jury for her role in the multimillion-dollar international advance-fee scheme based in Nigeria. Martin traveled internationally at least nine different times between August 2015 and August 2016 claiming to represent banking-giant BB&T Corporation. She met with victims of the scam, who were led to believe by co-conspirators based in Nigeria that they had multimillion-dollar investment agreements with BB&T. She is scheduled to be sentenced in May and faces up to 25 years in prison.