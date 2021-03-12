(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House of Representatives has given first-round approval to a bill that would stop judges from rewriting ballot language on proposed constitutional or statutory challenges. Republican sponsors say the legislation would stop judges from “legislating from the bench.” Representative John Wiemann of O’Fallon says that is the Legislature’s job. The amendment passed on 51-percent of the vote. Two Missouri courts rewrote ballot language on redistricting proposals before November’s general election.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Scientists at Washington University in St. Louis have been chosen by NASA to build a drill sensor to find water at the moon’s south pole. The sensor will be mounted on a rover and will analyze dust, broken rocks, and other materials to determine how much water and other chemicals are present beneath the surface. Washington is one of several U-S universities conducting lunar-focused research to maximize the use of resources found at exploration sites. Some researchers will be working on the development of sustainable power sources.
(Perkins, MO) -- Authorities in southeast Missouri say two adults and a child were killed in a Wednesday house fire. Firefighters were called to a structure fire in Perkins. The Scott County Sheriff’s Department reports the victims were the homeowner, the homeowner’s friend, and the friend’s child. No names have been released. The house was a total loss and investigators are trying to determine how the fire was started. Authorities haven’t said if they consider the fatal fire to be suspicious.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House of Representatives has given preliminary approval to a bill that would allow parents to choose which public school their children attend. Legislation sponsored by Rep. Brad Pollitt (paw-litt), a Republican from Sedalia, would let traditional public schools decide whether to let students transfer into the district and how many spaces they have. Students could then apply for spots.
(Avondale, MO) -- Cass County authorities say having a gun pointed at her head didn’t stop an Avondale store owner from chasing off a would-be armed robber. The incident happened about 20 minutes after Pam Overstreet opened her store Wednesday. She says she knew something was off. The suspect bought chips and a soda, but didn’t leave, then pointed the gun at her and demanded money. Overstreet chased him outside, but he got away from her. The owner of Pam’s One Stop Bottle Shop says he only got the chips and soda he bought – nothing else. She says she wouldn’t recommend anyone react the way she did.