(Washington, DC) – Missouri U-S Senator Roy Blunt is expressing condolences to the family of a Bonne Terre police officer killed Wednesday night. In a written statement, Blunt said that patrolman Lane Burns lived “a life of service and purpose in protecting those around him.” Burns was fatally shot while responding to a disturbance at a motel, and fellow officer Garrett Worley was seriously wounded. The two officers fatally shot the suspect who shot them. Burns’ death comes one week after two Joplin police officers were killed in the line of duty.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A close call on the Missouri River in Jefferson City. Firefighters responded Wednesday to a report of a capsized kayak and two people in the water near the Noren access. Crews used a rescue boat to contact the victims and pull them from the river. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
(Charleston, MO) – A ten-mile stretch of Interstate 57 is still closed this morning (Friday) following a massive pileup yesterday. Workers spent most of the day and night clearing wrecked vehicles from both north and southbound lanes, along with spilled merchandise and other items from wrecked tractor-trailers. Authorities also confirm that a sixth person has died from injuries sustained in the pileup. The chain-reaction crashes were triggered by a motorist braking in heavy fog. I-57 is expected to reopen later today.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Ameren Missouri is warning customers about a new utility scam targeting seniors in Missouri. The electric utility provider says customers are contacted primarily on the phone by scammers offering a special discounted rate of 29-99, which is sometimes called a “senior discount.” The scammers pose as Ameren representatives, often suggesting a special rate in lieu of paying a customer’s full monthly statement amount. If a customer receives a suspected scam call, they should hang up immediately and call Ameren Missouri at 1-800-552-7583. Ameren is also encouraging family and friends that have seniors in their lives to share the information in an effort to protect them if they receive a call.
(Branson, MO) -- Silver Dollar City is officially open for the 2022 season. The Branson area amusement park is hosting Spring Ride Days this week as many Missouri families are on spring break. more than 40 rides and attractions are open, and the festival features live music and entertainment.