(Hurley, MO) -- The National Weather Service says a tornado that was on the ground for about an hour Wednesday evening in southwest Missouri didn't cause any injuries. Federal meteorologists say the EF-1 tornado was on the ground for 25 miles, between Eagle Rock and Hurley. That area is southwest of Springfield. The tornado packed 87-mile-per-hour winds and destroyed outbuildings and uprooted trees.
(Billings, MT) -- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is among 21 attorneys general suing to overturn the president’s cancellation of the Keystone X-L pipeline. Attorneys general Ken Paxton of Texas and Austin Knudsen of Montana are leading the federal suit. They say President Joe Biden overstepped his authority when he revoked the permit for the contentious pipeline on his first day in office. Because that pipeline will run through several states, the plaintiffs say Congress should have the final say. The 12-hundred-mile pipeline would connect the oil sand fields of western Canada to Steele City, Nebraska.
(Columbia, MO) -- The University of Missouri plans to allow full capacity for football games this fall. That’s more than 62-thousand fans. Last season, attendance was capped at about 12-thousand fans at Memorial Stadium. On Twitter, the Athletic Department says as preparations continue, there will be an ongoing dialogue with the university’s medical experts and public health officials to ensure safe game-day experiences for all. When Tigers football hosts its annual spring game this Saturday at 1:00 p-m, the maximum capacity will be six-thousand. Tickets are free and available online.
(St. Joseph, MO) -- Cereal Ingredients Incorporated plans to build a new 80-thousand square-foot location in St. Joseph. A press release Thursday from the Missouri Department of Economic Development says the expansion includes a 24-million dollar investment and more than 60 new jobs by the end of six years in operation. Some state tax incentives and training assistance, along with a local forgivable loan program, are helping to get the project off the ground and running. The company, launched in 1990, has a sister food lab in Kansas City.
(Springfield, MO) -- Missouri State University has reached a three-point-two million dollar settlement in a 2018 deadly television tower collapse in Fordland. The Springfield News-Leader reports the university’s attorney notified the school’s governing board of a “global settlement” in all the lawsuits filed about the incident. A 56-year-old man from Washington state was killed and other maintenance workers were injured. The newspaper says a federal workplace safety report shows the workers removed bolts, weakening the structure before it collapsed.