(Washington, DC) -- More than a week before the committee vote, Missouri U-S Senator Josh Hawley says he will vote “no” on the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U-S Supreme Court. Now that the confirmation hearings are complete, the Republican senator says Jackson did nothing to assuage his concerns of what he claims is her record of leniency on sex criminals. He told Missourinet that whenever she had the chance to give maximum sentences to sex offenders in about a half-dozen cases, she went beneath the guideline range “100 percent of the time.” Judge Jackson told Hawley that her only regret is that he spent “a lot of time focusing on this small subset” of her sentences. The chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee says a vote is expected to move the nomination to the full Senate on April 4th.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- After Republican infighting the first half of this legislative session over a Congressional redistricting proposal, the Missouri Senate has finally passed the plan. The legislation would split Missouri’s Congressional districts into six Republican strongholds and two Democratic ones. The Senate’s hardline conservatives have been fighting all session for seven likely Republican seats and one Democratic seat, but most Senate Republicans say that is not a fair representation of the state’s political makeup. The bill heads back to the House for another vote.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A former F-B-I agent who investigated former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens four years ago will serve one year of probation. William Tisaby pleaded guilty to evidence tampering Wednesday to avoid a perjury trial. Tisaby admitted to hiding documents given to him by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner, along with notes he took from witness interviews. He was initially facing seven felony counts before reaching a plea deal.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The House Veterans Committee will vote next week on a bill to allow the Missouri Legislature to check how much money is going from Medical Marijuana taxes TO the Veterans Commission. When voters approved a constitutional amendment to allow cannabis for medical use -- it also approved where the money goes. Medical marijuana program deputy director Amy Moore addressed concerns about spending incoming money on legal appeals from rejected pot dispensaries and growers. She says the complaints were expected and planned for, and that they’re being resolved and are thinned out. Program Director Lyndall Fraker estimates the Veterans Commission could receive 27 million dollars during the first two years of medical marijuana sales.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House floor is the next stop for a bill that would eliminate the state sales tax on food. Republican Representative Mary Elizabeth Coleman of Arnold says her legislation would save Missourians 144 million dollars a year on grocery purchases. It was approved by the House Rules Administrative Oversight Committee this week.