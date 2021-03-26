(Kansas City, MO) -- Kansas City police report an officer shot a suspect to death after he had wounded the officer. The incident involved the K-C-P-D Impact Unit at about 6:00 p-m Thursday. Officers were looking for the suspect in an aggravated assault case. When they tried to take him into custody, he fought back, then drew a handgun and shot the officer in the leg. That officer returned fire, shooting the man to death. A Missouri State Highway Patrol sergeant labeled the shooting self-defense. No names have been released for the officer or the dead suspect.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- In 2019, the Missouri Supreme Court began restricting when judges can require bail. Currently, judges can only charge bail for safety reasons or to help ensure defendants appear in court. The Missouri House has given preliminary approval to Lake St. Louis State Representative Justin Hill’s bill that would undo the high court’s bail rules. Hill says too many criminals are getting repeatedly released and then re-offending. Representative Marlon Anderson, a St. Louis attorney, says he believes the bill violates the Eighth Amendment, which guarantees a person’s right to bail. One more vote in favor of the bill would send the measure to the Senate.
(St. Louis, MO) -- St. Louis-area residents packed Forest Park Community College and the St. Charles Family Arena Thursday for mass vaccination events. The "St. Louis Post-Dispatch" reports the line was more than a mile long in the morning at Forest Park Community College. Governor Parson says about 18-thousand Missourians will be vaccinated between now and Saturday at Forest Park Community College, the St. Charles Family Arena, and at Queeny Park. Governor Parson is urging people to bring their photo I-D and the registration number they were provided, saying it’s crucial.
(Quintana Roo, MX) -- A Missouri woman has died in a fall while she was on spring break at a resort near Cancun. A group from the St. Louis area was at the Now Jade Riviera in Quintana Roo Wednesday. Three seniors from Lafayette High School say they had been on a trip of a lifetime when they were startled by walking near the woman's body. The people on the trip were parents and students from Lafayette, Eureka, and Kirkwood high schools. The victim’s name hasn’t been released, but she was apparently the mother of one of the students and had fallen from a fourth-floor room. The U-S Department of State confirmed the death and reminded U-S residents of an ongoing travel advisory in Mexico that urges people to exercise increased caution due to crime.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Senate has unanimously voted to give final approval to legislation aimed at keeping registered sex offenders away from state Conservation areas. Thursday’s final vote to approve Mokane State Senator Jeanie Riddle's bill was unanimous. Riddle notes Missouri's average on sexual predators is higher than the nation's average. The Missouri Department of Conservation and the Conservation Federation of Missouri support the bill, which bans most registered sex offenders from being 500 feet of any Conservation Department nature or education center. The Conservation Department has several of these popular facilities, including the Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City and the Springfield Conservation Nature Area.