(Kansas City, MO) -- The Missouri man accused of killing two Wisconsin brothers has been transferred to federal custody. W-B-A-Y Television reports 27-year-old Garland Nelson was moved at the request of the U-S Attorney’s Office so it could move forward with a federal fraud case against him. Nelson is accused of killing Nick and Justin Diemel in 2019 to cover up a 215-thousand-dollar cattle fraud scheme. The state charges he faces are two counts of first-degree murder. His trial, in that case, has been set for next February.
(Springfield, MO) -- A Missouri-based ministry is providing much-needed aid to Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war-torn country. Convoy of Hope provides relief in the event of natural disasters and wars. The Springfield, Missouri non-profit has teams on the ground in Poland and other eastern European countries to provide food, water, and shelter to people fleeing Ukraine as Russian troops advance. For more information to help, visit convoy-of-hope-dot-org-slash-Ukraine.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The grudges continue among Missouri Senate Republicans. A group of Republicans who continue to stall work in the chamber ate up the clock yesterday talking about abortion. Senator Bill Eigel (eye-gull), a Republican from the St. Louis area of Weldon Spring, says a procedural technique is being used increasingly to interrupt debate and be disrespectful. He then blocked another Senator’s attempt to interrupt him and made accusations about a variety of things. That’s when Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden of Columbia stepped in and adjourned for the week. Due to the ongoing bickering, the Missouri Legislature has only passed one bill this session since it began in early January.
(St. Louis, MO) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director visited her alma mater today in Missouri. Rochelle Walensky is a graduate of Washington University in St. Louis. She talked about what good steps she thinks have been taken during the pandemic and what steps could have been improved. Her visit was criticized by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. In a written statement, he accused the C-D-C of politicizing public health data and says Walensky should have apologized to Missouri parents and kids during her visit for “her flawed guidance” that forced kids to wear masks at school all day long. Schmitt is seeking the Republican nomination for U-S Senate.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Capitol Rotunda was bustling with students and STEM exhibits from all over the state today. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. STEM whiz kids tinkered with a variety of gadgets, including computer-operated spheres, a caterpillar robot, and an aviation game. A robotics team from southern Missouri’s Camdenton also showed off their robot they will compete with next weekend in Oklahoma City.