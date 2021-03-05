(Warrensburg, MO) -- Prosecutors say the man accused of killing two Wisconsin brothers convinced someone outside the Johnson County Jail where he is being held to retrieve a trailer for him. Garland Nelson said he had paid 500-dollars for the trailer, but police say he didn’t own it. Nelson is the man facing capital murder charges for the July 2019 deaths of Nicholas and Justin Diemel of Wisconsin. He will face theft charges when he goes on trial next month. That case is legally separate from his murder trial scheduled for March of next year.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Look for the Missouri National Guard to be sent to St. Louis and Kansas City in the near future for large mass vaccination events. Governor Mike Parson told Capitol reporters Thursday that he envisions sending the Missouri National Guard to St. Louis and Kansas City metro areas for future twp-day vaccination events, where the Guard would administer six-thousand doses per day and 12-thousand doses in two days. The governor says COVID activity in the state has declined for the seventh straight week, adding that the Show-Me State is second in the nation for average daily cases. Missouri vaccinators have now administered one-point-four million COVID vaccinations, which includes the first and second shots.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House has passed a bill that wouldn’t hold Missourians responsible for repaying 146-million dollars in unemployment aid. Those 46-thousand Missourians didn’t qualify for the money, but most are in no condition to pay it back. The Missouri Senate is said to be supportive of the legislation, though it hasn’t voted on it yet. The Parson administration demanded the repayments, but the governor has indicated a willingness to sign the bill. Parson says he’s open to forgiving the debts but is skeptical about “doing a blanket policy for everybody in that arena.”
(Camdenton, MO) -- Authorities in Camden County say they have taken a 31-year-old suspect into custody for his role in a suspicious death earlier this week. An autopsy was done on the body of 63-year-old Dennis Born. Timothy C. Evans of Camdenton was arrested Thursday on several outstanding felony warrants. Born’s body was found at a home just south of the Lake of the Ozarks Monday. Investigators haven’t said what was suspicious about his death. Born’s pickup was missing, but it has been recovered.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The owners of a medical marijuana dispensary in the Kansas City area are working on making recreational marijuana legal in Missouri. Bianca and Rob Sullivan are helping write a petition to put a constitutional amendment on the 2022 ballot. That approach worked to get medical marijuana approved. The legislation is being considered by Missouri lawmakers, but supporters think a constitutional amendment may be an easier and faster path to approval. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says the increased tax revenue would be welcome. Sales could include a 13-percent tax on top of the city sales tax.