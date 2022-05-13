(Jefferson City, MO) -- With little time to spare, the Missouri Senate has passed a Congressional redistricting bill. Now it’s up to the governor to take action on the plan. The legislation is made up of six likely Republican districts and two Democratic ones. Getting the proposal across the finish line has been a big lift for the Senate because Republicans in that chamber have been at odds over the political makeup of the districts. After the Senate passed the measure, the upper chamber called it quits for the rest of the session -- ending one day early and killing any other legislative priorities this year.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A western Missouri woman will spend 15 months in federal prison for fraudulently collecting more than 184-thousand dollars in disability payments from the Social Security Administration. Court records show 47-year-old Leah Younger of Kearney submitted an application in October 2011 for disability benefits due to A-L-S or Lou Gehrig’s disease. Prosecutors say Younger submitted fraudulent medical documentation that she falsely represented to be from the Mayo Clinic as part of her application. She is also accused of providing other false statements to continue receiving disability benefits.
(Washington, DC) -- Both of Missouri's Republican U-S senators voted against a measure that would have added federal protections for abortion rights. It failed Wednesday on a 49-to-51 vote and required a 60-vote majority for passage. Senator Josh Hawley said, “it would disenfranchise every voter in my state -- they wouldn’t get to have a say in this at all.” Democrats say they will continue fighting for a woman’s right to choose.
(UNDATED) -- Drivers in Missouri are paying record prices at the gas pump. Triple-A says the average price in the state is currently four-dollars-and-one cent per gallon. The national average has risen to four-41 a gallon. The lowest gas prices on average in Missouri are in Ripley County, at three-88 a gallon. The most expensive are in Jefferson County at four-28.
(St. Louis, MO) -- The St. Louis Blues are moving on to the second round of the N-H-L playoffs. They beat the Minnesota Wild five to one last night (Thursday) at the Enterprise Center. The Blues took the best-of-seven series four games to two and will now face the Colorado Avalanche in the second round.