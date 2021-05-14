(Union, MO) -- Authorities in Franklin County say a four-year-old boy shot himself to death with his father’s gun. The father was taken into custody on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of a firearm. Deputies responded to a call Thursday morning from the Star Circle Trailer Park in Union. A family member was giving first aid to the boy as they arrived. An investigation determined the father was sleeping in the living room and had a loaded gun under the couch. The father’s name hasn’t been released. He reportedly left the room to use the restroom and then heard the gunshot.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Win a big lottery prize and you might not have to dodge all the new “friends” who will be contacting you. The Missouri Legislature has passed a bill that will keep the names of state lottery winners secret. It got final approval Wednesday. The Missouri Lottery says releasing winners’ names is necessary to ensure the integrity of the games. The measure passed this week would make it a crime for lottery officials to release those identities.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Kansas City is requesting proposals for the redevelopment of the former home of a famous pitcher. The Paige Home is located in the city’s Santa Fe neighborhood at 2626 East 28th Street. It is associated with Satchel Paige, a legendary pitcher in the Negro League and Major League Baseball. After a fire three years ago, the home was repaired and stabilized. Now, the city is working to ensure the historic landmark is restored. A tour is being conducted today (Friday) at noon. The deadline to apply is June 17th and the Kansas City Homesteading Authority will make the selection in July.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Amazon Air has landed a daily flight service to Kansas City. The online retailer’s effort aims to speed up the delivery of packages to customers in Missouri and beyond. Amazon is leasing space at Kansas City International Airport. The business move is expected to support more than 50 jobs. Amazon Air helps the online retail giant cut ground transport times and quickly deliver orders to businesses and consumers. The company’s retail sales have increased 39-percent over the last year. Kansas City International is one of 40 U-S airports where Amazon Air flies. The company has a 34-thousand square-foot warehouse located there.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Gaming legislation appears to be dead for Missouri's 2021 session. The controversial issue of slot machines has the issue at an impasse. Senate Economic Development Committee Chairman Denny Hoskins says that his gaming bill "is on life support", adding that he's not seeing any options for other bills to add that. Senate Bill 98 would have established the Missouri Video Lottery Control Act. That would have allowed the State Lottery Commission to put machines in veterans and fraternal organizations.