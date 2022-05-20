(Clayton, MO) -- A St. Louis County man will spend 45 years in federal prison for a fatal carjacking in May of 2019. The plea agreement says 29-year-old Anthony Jones of Northwoods admitted to shooting Jessica Vinson in the head and back before dragging her out of her car, firing another shot at her head and running over Vinson’s arm. Court documents say Jones befriended Vinson that morning and gave her keys to friends who burglarized her home. Jones led police on a high-speed chase in Vinson’s stolen car two days later and crashed near I-70. He fled on foot and was found hiding in a garage. At sentencing Wednesday, Judge Stephen Clark called Jones an “exceptionally ruthless person” and “a danger to society.”
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson has some decisions to make following the end of Missouri’s 2022 legislative session. The governor briefly recapped the session with reporters this week. He was non-committal on the issue of sports betting, which died in the State Senate. As for calling a special session, Parson says he doesn’t know if sports betting would “rise to the occasion” of calling one or if there’d be enough support for it. The governor did say he was glad to see the Voter I-D bill pass. He has until mid-July to sign or veto most of this session’s bills, and until June 30th to sign the state budget bills.
(Washington, DC) -- Despite a thumbs down from U-S Senator Josh Hawley, the U-S Senate has passed a nearly 40-billion-dollar bill to send aid to Ukraine. Hawley, who has criticized President Joe Biden for not doing enough to support Ukraine, says this bill is different “because it's no longer about national security” but “nation building.” He criticized the size of the aid package, saying it’s “more than three times what all of Europe combined has given to Ukraine.” The legislation provides money for military and humanitarian aid, including money to help the Ukrainian military. The final tally in the Senate was 86 to 11, with Missouri’s senior senator, Roy Blunt, among the “yes” votes.
(Columbia, MO) -- A documentary about a Black Missouri educator and the discrimination she dealt with is the winner of a Princeton University Prize in Race Relations award. Abram Barker, a senior at Lebanon High School in southern Missouri, is the winner of the prestigious award for his twelve-minute film “Good Morning, Mrs. Ford.” Eleanor Ford faced discrimination throughout her school career and in the mostly white Lebanon community. Barker, who is pursuing journalism at the University of Missouri, says Mrs. Ford was one of the district’s only African American educators. As an award winner, Barker gets one-thousand-dollars and is invited to a symposium on race where award candidates can meet with others involved in racial justice work.
(Denver, CO) -- The St. Louis Blues have evened their second-round series with Colorado. They beat the Avalanche four to one last night (Thursday) in Denver. The series shifts to the Enterprise Center in St. Louis tomorrow night (Saturday) for game three.