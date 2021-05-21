(Kansas City, MO) -- City Council members have approved two ordinances that will move about 44-million dollars in funding from the Kansas City Police Department. Thursday’s nine-to-four vote would switch the money to a new Community Services and Prevention Fund. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and eight members of the council approved the idea after some tense debate. Opposing council member Theresa Loar said, “The next murder will be on your hands,” looking at the supporters. The funding is to be directed toward community engagement, prevention, mental health and other public services. Mayor Lucas says this isn’t defunding the police.
(St. Joseph, MO) -- The St. Joseph Stockyards held its last auction Thursday before closing after 134 years in business. Owners blame a combination of factors for forcing them to make the hard decision. Plans have been made to restore another stockyards operation in Maryville, 40 miles away. Disappointed supporters say the St. Joseph operation is a local icon for the agricultural community in northwestern Missouri. Auctioneer Greg Boos says they’re losing not just history, but “a viable part of a farming community.”
(St. Louis, MO) -- A group that works to attract businesses to the St. Louis region says the state of Missouri’s decision not to expand Medicaid is hurting. Greater St. Louis Incorporated C-E-O Jason Hall says the failure to implement the will of the voters “is not pro-business.” Centene C-E-O Michael Neidorff has threatened to take his Fortune 42 company out of the region due to that decision. He already switched a major expansion plan from St. Louis County to Charlotte, North Carolina. Hall says his office wants St. Louis to be a community of the future and include all residents in that. He says, yes, the decision does make his job more difficult.
(Kirksville, MO) -- A 32-year-old Kirksville man has been caught and jailed for violating his parole. The Adair County Sheriff’s Office says Adam Lee Greathouse has been returned to the Missouri Department of Corrections. The fugitive was wanted on two outstanding warrants when he was taken into custody – one for parole violation and another for burglary. Greathouse will face additional charges. He was arrested two weeks ago at a Kirksville home. Sheriff Eldon Grissom says he was caught because local law enforcement agencies shared information.
(Columbia, MO) -- The Missouri Tigers football program is going to get a 33-million-dollar indoor practice facility. The University of Missouri Board of Curators gave unanimous approval to the proposal during a meeting earlier this week. Private donations will pay for the project aimed at making the school’s football program more competitive in the Southeast Conference. The new facility is expected to open in December of next year. It will replace the Devin Pavilion which was built 23 years ago. M-U Athletics Director Jim Sterk says, “Mizzou football enjoys tremendous momentum under Coach Eliah Drinkwitz.” He says the facility is “another piece of the puzzle” as work is done to fulfill the coach’s bold vision for the football program.