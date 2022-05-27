(Columbia, MO) -- Eric Greitens will not be in a Boone County courtroom today (Friday) as was originally scheduled. The last time he and his former wife were in court he was allowed access to Sheena Chestnut Greitens’ phone records. The former Missouri governor denies her allegations of domestic violence, saying they’re politically motivated and done in coordination with political enemies to derail Greitens’ campaign for the U-S Senate. The former first lady’s call and text message records do not support Greitens’ claims, according to her attorney.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Police in Kansas City are looking for the driver of a stolen truck that struck and killed a pedestrian Wednesday. Officers say the suspect vehicle rammed a squad car and led authorities on a chase. They called off the pursuit near I-435 before the suspect struck and killed a man on an off-ramp. The victim is identified as 44-year-old Ronald Campbell. A female passenger was arrested, but the driver of the suspect vehicle fled on foot.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Waterfowl activities in Missouri can resume next week, following a two-month-long suspension due to cases of avian flu. The suspension of waterfowl auctions, shows, and swap meets will officially end on Wednesday, June First. In a written statement, Missouri Veterinarian Steve Strubberg says lifting the suspension “does NOT mean that avian flu is no longer a risk.” He’s “strongly encouraging” producers to continue, quote, “stringent biosecurity protocols” to ensure poultry flocks don’t “co-mingle” with wild ducks, geese, and other waterfowl. State Ag officials have confirmed six cases of H-P-A-I in commercial flocks and three in backyard flocks.
(Washington, DC) -- Congresswoman Cori Bush supports the executive order signed by President Biden on the second anniversary of George Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis police officer. The measure aims to address racism and excessive use of force in policing. The St. Louis Democrat said in a statement that she commends “President Biden for taking the long overdue step of enhancing transparency and ensuring greater accountability in the American policing system.” Bush calls the order a “positive step in the right direction” and says it will help save lives.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Conservation says a Polk County man caught a record walleye. Tim Stillings of Morrisville reeled in a seven-pound, eight-ounce walleye from the Sac River on May 16th using a trotline. Stillings says this is the first walleye he’s caught on a trotline. His catch breaks the previous “alternative methods” record of six pounds, 14 ounces set in 2018. This is the third state record fish caught in 2022.