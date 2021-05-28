(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's House Education committee chairs want Governor Parson to call a special legislative session to ban K-12 public school teachings about critical race theory. G-O-P State Representative Chuck Basye (bay-see) and State Senator Cindy O'Laughlin oppose lesson plans about racial inequalities embedded in American history and society. In a letter to the governor, Basye calls the curriculum "divisive and radical." State Representative Nick Shroer (sh-ro-err) of O’Fallon offered a provision during the regular session that would prohibit such teachings, but the attempt did not make it to the finish line. House Democratic Leader Crystal Quade says teaching the truth about America requires recognizing "unpleasant aspects of our collective past that for too long have been downplayed or outright suppressed." She claims bills to censor these chapters of history failed this year for good reason.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's lieutenant governor says the number-one concern of business owners is the shortage of employees. Republican Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe is praising Governor Parson's decision to direct state labor officials to end Missouri's participation in federal pandemic-related unemployment insurance programs. That move will take effect on June 12th. State Representative Brad Pollitt, who chairs the House Rural Development Community Committee, says that there are "hiring" signs all over Sedalia. He says there are 15-hundred job openings in Pettis County alone.
(Washington, DC) -- Missouri's junior senator is calling on a U-S Senate committee to expedite his bipartisan duck boat legislation, which is aimed at preventing a repeat of the deadly 2018 tragedy on southwest Missouri's Table Rock Lake. Senator Josh Hawley has filed the same bill that was approved by the Senate 100-0 last year. The third anniversary of the Table Rock Lake duck boat tragedy is in July. Seventeen people died when the boat sank during a storm. Hawley's bill requires duck boats to be equipped to stay afloat, in the event of flooding. He says there have been other duck boat incidents in Seattle, San Francisco and Philadelphia.
(Cape Girardeau, MO) -- A southeast Missouri robotics team has only been around for two years, yet it has already competed in the World Championships. Cape Girardeau Junior High robotics coach Julie West says the team won the Design Award at the state championship to qualify for the worldwide competition. She says their robot did not look like anyone else’s and was a product of their imagination. Although the team did not win any awards at Worlds, West says her young engineers plan to make it again next year. The team, called TigerTech, includes 12 students in seventh and eighth grades.
(Springfield, MO) -- Cleanup is underway after powerful storms hit the Springfield area and counties in southwest Missouri. Heavy rainfall produced flooding across portions of the region. Crews are assessing damage in Bolivar, including downed power lines and highway signs. Power outages were reported in Greene, Polk, and Dallas counties.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Air travelers now have new options to fly from St. Louis to numerous sunny locations. Spirit Airlines announced that they began new daily flights Thursday from Lambert International Airport to Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Orlando. Daily flights to Cancun on Spirit will begin in December.