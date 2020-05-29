(Warsaw, MO) -- The Benton County Sheriff’s Office reports a Wednesday shooting just outside Warsaw has left a man dead and a woman wounded. Investigators say 44-year-old Donald Leven fired multiple shots at two people. The woman suffered a head wound while she was trying to call for help. Leven then turned the gun on himself. The names of the woman and the other person haven’t been released. The wounded woman is being treated at University Hospital in Columbia.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson is extending the phase one of the state’s reopening plan. Parson says the extension doesn’t mean Missouri has taken a step back. He says his administration just wants to make sure it’s prepared for phase two. The governor says Missouri is making progress, pointing out that more than 81 hundred tests for coronavirus were conducted the week of May 20th through the 27th. The goal was a little under 65 hundred. He says events like graduations, weddings and county fairs may still take place with proper social distancing.
(Independence, MO) -- Independence police say a Wednesday domestic disturbance led to a shooting, then a car chase that ended with a fatal crash. As police were responding to the disturbance call, they were told that shots had been fired. Before they arrived, the parties involved left in two different vehicles, chasing each other through the city streets. One of the crashed into another vehicle that wasn’t involved in the shooting. The driver of that car was killed. Independence police haven’t released any names and they haven’t reported any additional injuries or arrests.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The Kansas City Royals Major League Baseball franchise has moved its legal home from Missouri to Delaware. The move is part of the sales process from former owner David Glass to a group headed by John Sherman. If the major league season is started, the Royals will still play their games at Kauffman Stadium. Many companies maintain a legal base in Delaware. The certificate of conversion was actually filed with the Missouri secretary of state’s office last November.
(Springfield, MO) -- Officials with Great Clips, Incorporated say the company’s salons in Springfield are being shut down temporarily. Its locations reportedly received threatening messages after the news that two of its hairstylists who tested positive for coronavirus might have exposed up to 140 clients to the illness. The move is being made to protect the safety of everyone, according to a company release. The threats are reportedly being investigated by law enforcement agencies. No information was offered about how long the stores might be closed.’’