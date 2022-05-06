(St. Louis, MO) -- A 46-year-old Missouri man has been charged with a federal hate crime and arson for burning down a Cape Girardeau church. Christopher Scott Pritchard faces up to 30 years in prison. The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, the F-B-I, the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives handled the case. Pritchard is accused of setting fire to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Cape Girardeau last year. He was arrested by deputies the same night.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House is working to pass the next state budget. The price tag is about 45-billion-dollars. The plan includes roughly 100-million-dollars to repair rural lettered roads. Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Dan Hegeman (hegga-mun), a Republican from northwest Missouri’s Cosby, backs the effort. Once the House is done with the budget, the plan heads to the Senate. The deadline to pass the budget is 6:00 p-m tomorrow (Friday).
(Jefferson City, MO) -- With just a little more than a week to go in the Missouri Legislature’s session, a state House committee has given the thumbs up to a new Congressional redistricting plan. The latest one, sponsored by state Representative Dan Shaul (shawl), would be similar to his original proposal containing six likely Republican safe districts and two Democratic ones. If lawmakers do not pass a redistricting map by the end of the session on May 13, the courts could step in and decide. The plan heads to the full House.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation says 118 motorcyclists died in traffic crashes in 2020. The department says that figure accounts for 12-percent of roadway deaths for that year. Due to the pandemic, fewer drivers were on the roadway in 2020 but yet law enforcement reported more cases of higher rates of speeding that year. In 2020, Missouri also repealed its motorcycle helmet law for those at least 26 years old, with medical insurance and proof of financial responsibility.
(Washington, DC) -- Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush says if the U-S Supreme Court overturns the Roe versus Wade ruling, the decision would take away safe abortions. The St. Louis Democrat tells M-S-N-B-C that the news about the court’s initial opinion “felt like a hammer came down.” She says black, brown, L-G-B-T-Q and indigenous folks will be most harmed by the court’s decision – the people who are most criminalized in this country. Bush says President Biden has options to still allow the right to an abortion, including having the U-S Food and Drug Administration issue regulations to expand access to medication abortions.