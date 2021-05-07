(Jefferson City, MO) -- Several Black faith leaders have rallied at the Missouri State Capitol. The Reverend Darryl Gray says the group wanted to tell Republican Governor Mike Parson and Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s staff members about bills they say are racially biased. The Black leaders are worried about legislation that makes it harder for citizens to put issues on the ballot and they’re angry that voter-approved Medicaid expansion isn’t going to happen. Legislation that would crack down on protesters who block highways was also being called racially biased.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's governor has directed all state employees to return to their offices for in-person work by May 17th. Governor Parson's directive also says that all state buildings must be open and accessible to the public, during normal business hours. The governor says COVID screening and testing protocols will remain in place. He also says state employees have gone above and beyond the call of duty to keep state government running, since the start of COVID.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- With the end of the legislative session looming, members of the Missouri House were working double-time Thursday. The House held rare morning and afternoon sessions. There are just seven days left in the 2021 session. The House gaveled in at 10:00 a-m, took a recess, then the afternoon session started at about 2:00 p-m.
(Perryville, MO) -- Thousands of people are expected to visit Perryville this weekend for the popular Mayfest. K-F-V-S Television reports the event's theme is "Salute to our Hometown Heroes." A parade is planned for this (Friday) evening at 6:00 p-m. Last year's event was canceled due to the COVID pandemic. This year's festivities kicked off Wednesday.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House has voted in favor of the idea of creating a “Rush Limbaugh Day” in the state. The provision was added to another bill which was then passed. It still needs Senate approval. Republican state lawmakers have pitched several ideas to honor the late radio talk show superstar every year on his birthday, January 12th. The Cape Girardeau native died of cancer in February at the age of 70. Supporters say he was a conservative icon worthy of the honor, while detractors call his rhetoric divisive.