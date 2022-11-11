(Bonne Terre) -- Kevin Johnson is scheduled to be put to death November 29 at the state prison in Bonne Terre. The Missouri Supreme Court has refused to stop his execution, so now he has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to step in. Johnson has been in prison for nearly 20 years for firing seven gun shots at Kirkwood police sergeant Bill McEntee and killing the officer in front of witnesses. Johnson was 19 at the time of the shooting.
(Statewide) -- Missouri’s drought situation has eased a bit. More than 86-percent of Missouri is still experiencing dry conditions, with more than two-percent reporting extreme and exceptional drought conditions. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows the areas with the worst drought problems in Missouri are in southeast, southwest and western Missouri. A pocket in central Missouri that is not experiencing dry conditions – in Morgan, Camden, and Benton counties. Marion county in northeast Missouri down to eastern Missouri’s Washington county are also not dealing with drought problems.
(Rolla, MO) -- Robots are rolling around on the campus of Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla. The school says Starship Technologies has rolled out its robot food delivery service today. Sixteen autonomous, on-demand robots will deliver from all campus eateries. The service works in conjunction with the student meal plan. Missouri State University in Springfield rolled out robot food deliveries earlier this year.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reminding the public that driver examination stations through the state will be closed on several dates. They include Friday, November 11 in observance of Veterans Day. Normal operations will resume on Monday, November 14. Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25 they will close in observance of Thanksgiving. Normal Operations will resume on Monday, November 28.
(undated) -- The Missouri Department of Mental Health and Vocational Rehabilitation has released the newly designed estimator tool that assists people with disabilities who are considering employment, by addressing concerns on how their Mo HealthNet and Social Security Disability benefits may be affected. It’s called Disability Benefits 101, which is a state-specific online digital resource that enables people with disabilities and their circles of support to make informed decisions about employment. Visit MO (dot) DB 101 (dot) org.
(St. Louis, MO) -- The iconic Flying Eagle billboard advertising Budweiser – familiar to anyone heading west on Interstate 64 / U.S. 40 near Grand Boulevard was relit Thursday evening at 5:00 p.m. The sign has been dark for more than a year and local builders and craftsmen worked on the restoration project updating every lightbulb and installing an LED board on the nearly 70-year-old sign. The sign cost around $350,000 to build in 1953 when it was erected in Los Angeles. It came to St. Louis in 1962 and received an earlier renovation in 1997.
(undated) -- Deer hunters are being reminded of Chronic Wasting Disease sampling on the first weekend of the November portion of firearms season, which is this Saturday and Sunday. The testing is required for hunters in 34 of 38 counties in the CWD management zone. There will not be mandatory sampling stations in Gasconade, Knox, St. Charles, and Warren as hunters in those counties will not be required to submit a sample. According to the Department of Conservation, hunters take a third of the state’s deer harvest on those two days.