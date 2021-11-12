(Columbia, MO) -- A Boone County jury has found a Columbia husband guilty of second-degree murder in his wife’s death. Joseph Elledge admitted her buried the victim’s body and misled authorities for more than a year about its location. He was convicted Thursday. Elledge had married Mengqi Ji after she moved to the U-S from China so should could study at the University of Missouri. The defense argued that Elledge made “unbelievably dumb” decisions after his wife died, but said he never intended to kill her and shouldn’t have been charged with murder.
(Springfield, IL) -- Illinois authorities say they think a missing one-year-old Chicago girl could be in Missouri. An endangered person advisory was issued Thursday for Jaclyn “Angel” Dobbs. Her 21-year-old mother was found dead in her Wheeling, Illinois apartment Tuesday. Ja’nya Murphy’s minivan turned up in Missouri, though authorities haven’t said where. Police say they did a well-being check at Murphy’s apartment Tuesday and found the door unlocked. Her body was found inside.
(Union Star, MO) -- Authorities in northwest Missouri say human remains were found in a home in Union Star Wednesday after deputies had followed up on a tip from another law enforcement agency. The remains haven’t been identified yet. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says two people living in the home were taken into custody on unrelated charges. Their names haven’t been released, but they are being held in the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. Authorities say several search warrants were executed at the location.
(Clayton, MO) - A corrections officer is in the hospital being treated for the serious injuries she suffered in an attack inside the St. Louis County Justice Center Wednesday. By Thursday afternoon the 29-year-old victim could barely speak and could only open one eye. Her parents say she had expressed concerns about her safety before. They’re calling for immediate action to help keep other corrections employees safe. The accused attacker is waiting for trial on several charges including homicide.
(Springfield, MO) -- A Kansas firefighter has died in a Springfield hospital from the injuries he suffered last month. Baxter Springs Fire Lieutenant Malachi Brown had been hospitalized since October 15th after being hurt on the job. Doctors said he suffered third-degree burns over 27-percent of his body and was placed in a medically-induced coma. His fellow firefighters and members of the southeast Kansas community lined the road as his body was returned from the Springfield hospital burn unit Thursday. Brown leaves a wife and three children