(Springfield, MO) -- A Democratic candidate in southwest Missouri has become the only one to flip a seat in the General Assembly from one party to the other. A recount of the ballots gave public health worker Betsy Fogle a 76-vote victory in the 135th House District. Fogle edged out Republican incumbent Representative Steve Helms. He was running for a third term. Fogle had a lead of 34 votes on election night and it was expanded to 80 when absentee and provisional ballots were counted. The close finish triggered an automatic recount.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The state investigation into allegations of campaign finance violations against Auditor Nicole Galloway has been closed. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said he found no probable cause that Galloway had used public funds to support her campaign for Missouri governor. She lost to Republican Governor Mike Parson was 17 points. Galloway’s office had called the complaint by Liberty Alliance a “political Student” designed to raise unfounded ethical concerns in the weeks before the November 3rd vote. The complaint was filed in September.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri’s schools have loosened the guidelines for making students and staff quarantine after exposure to someone with COVID-19 if both people were properly wearing masks. Commissioner of Education Dr. Margie Vandeven (van-DEE-ven) says this means that if both individuals at school – the person diagnosed with COVID-19 and the person exposed to the positive case – have masks on and are wearing them correctly, the individual exposed does not need to quarantine. Governor Parson says this will help restore teacher staffing and keep working parents from having to stay home with non-sick students.
(Columbia, MO) -- A 22-year-old Columbia man has been indicted by a county grand jury on a murder charge. Noah Swyers is one of three people charged for the fatal home invasion last February. He’s also charged with unlawful possession of a gun and attempted delivery of a controlled substance. Joseph Taylor was shot to death February 5th. Justin Shelton and Gracie Avery also face charges in the case. Swyers told investigators two men broke into his home and he wound up shooting one of them.
(Sikeston, MO) -- The Sikeston Department of Public Safety says a 15-year-old juvenile is in custody for a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Investigators say two 16-year-olds had met to have a fistfight over a girl. While they were trading punches, the 15-year-old pulled out a handgun and fire several shots into a crowd of about 20 young people. Another 15-year-old was hit and is currently in stable condition at a St. Louis hospital. No names have been released. The shooting suspect was taken into custody.