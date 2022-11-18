(Fayetteville, AR) -- A Missouri woman has filed a lawsuit against Walmart alleging that the retailer failed to warn about the dangers of prenatal exposure to Acetaminophen, according to KTVI-TV in St. Louis. Alana Swindell, who filed the suit, alleges that Acetaminophen was ‘unreasonably dangerous when ingested by pregnant women’ and should not have been marketed to pregnant women. It also alleges that Walmart failed to warn consumers about the increased risk to children exposed prenatally to acetaminophen. The lawsuit was filed on November 10th.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Missouri has issued bans on nearly 300 books in schools since a new law took effect in August. PEN America, a national nonprofit that aims to protect the freedom of expression, released findings, and compiled the list of books recently banned at Missouri school libraries. A new law was enacted to remove certain reading materials in school. As part of Senate Bill 775, books deemed to contain “explicit sexual material” are now illegal in public and private schools. Some of the banned books include works from Leonardo da Vinci and Michelangelo, graphic novel adaptations of classics by Shakespeare and Mark Twain and educational books about the Holocaust.
(St. Louis, MO) -- An unidentified man stabbed a panhandler for using his ‘spot’ on Tuesday in St. Louis. The stabbing happened that afternoon in the south side of the city. The victim, a 38-year-old man, was panhandling before an ‘enraged’ suspect approached him, according to investigators. The suspect reportedly pulled out a pocketknife and stabbed the victim in the bicep. The suspect took off in an older model SUV while the victim was treated for injuries at a hospital. The City of St. Louis has an ordinance through which aggressive begging, considered a form of panhandling, is considered a crime.
(Statewide) -- Missouri’s Christmas tree farms are getting into the holiday spirit. Karen Nelson, with Delaware Town Christmas Tree Farm, near Nixa, says getting a tree from her farm is a great family experience. Her farm has Eastern White Pine, Scotch Pine, Murray Cypress, and Norway Spruce trees for sale. It opens for business on November 19. Missouri has about 20 Christmas tree farms. To find one near you, go to MissouriChristmasTrees.org
(Undated) -- The Food and Drug Administration reports that there’s a nationwide shortage of amoxicillin, specifically the Amoxicillin Oral Powder for Suspension. The medication is typically used to treat bacterial infections such as pneumonia, chronic bronchitis, and typhoid fever. Ron Fitzwater, CEO of the Missouri Pharmacy Association says that some manufacturing companies didn’t ramp up production following the coronavirus pandemic. As of right now, Missouri is not being affected by the shortage, but Fitzwater expects it to only be a matter of time.
(Springfield, MO) -- Missouri's Lieutenant Governor traveled to Springfield to begin preparations for the 100th birthday of Route 66 in 2026, according to KYTV in Springfield. The road has important significance for the city as its considered the birthplace of the historic highway. The Missouri Route 66 Centennial Commission will plan and sponsor official events, programs, and activities in the state for the 100th birthday.