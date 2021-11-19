(Kansas City, MO) -- A Jackson County judge is expected to deliver the verdict in the manslaughter trial for a Kansas City police detective this afternoon (Friday). Detective Eric J. DeValkenaere was charged with killing a man two years ago. Witnesses say Cameron Lamb was parking a pickup in his backyard when he was shot. Lamb’s killing was one of several cases singled out by civil rights activists when they urged the U-S Department of Justice to investigate the Kansas City Police Department. DeValkenaere took the stand in his own defense – and prosecutors asked him why he didn’t de-escalate the situation. The detective said he saw a gun and couldn’t let his partner be shot.
(Ferguson, MO) -- Congresswoman Cori Bush is being accused of making up a story about dodging bullets fired by white supremacists who were hiding behind a hill in Ferguson seven years ago. The Missouri Democrat says it happened following the fatal shooting of Michael Brown Junior by a police officer in 2014. Ferguson Police Chief Frank McCall Junior says he wasn’t aware of any incident like that. Former Ferguson Police Chief Tom Jackson calls Bush’s tweet “absurd.” During an interview with K-F-T-K, a talk radio station in St. Louis, Jackson disputed Bush’s version of events, saying, “It just didn’t happen.”
(Branson, MO) -- Officials at the Silver Dollar City amusement park near Branson plan to open again today (Friday) after three buildings caught fire Thursday. Firefighters from Southern Stone County were called to the park at about 12:45 p-m when fires broke out at the Heartland Home Furnishings and Flossie’s Fried Fancies stores. Investigators say the source of the fires isn’t known yet and it took about an hour to put out the flames. All guests were evacuated. The fire was discovered in the lower western part of the park before it had officially opened. No injuries were reported.
(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Josh Hawley says he opposes requiring women to register with the Selective Service. A measure included in the House version of the 2022 National Defense Act includes that provision. The Missouri Republican says he doesn’t think “mothers and daughters, wives and sisters” should be forced to serve in the military. Hawley says women should be welcome to serve, but it shouldn’t be required. Republican Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler wants to abolish the draft. The U-S hasn’t used the military draft since the Vietnam War.
(Washington, DC) -- The Missouri Soybean Association says more support is needed for renewable fuels and bio-based products. Missouri Soybean Association director Gary Wheeler would also like to see increased investment in soy product research. Wheeler testified in front of a U-S House Agriculture subcommittee earlier this week. He told committee members more support would create American jobs and grow the economy. Wheeler says soy growers are doing their part and are ready to do more.