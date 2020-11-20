(Washington, DC) -- An order handed down by a federal judge in Washington, D-C, prohibits the Bureau of Prisons from executing a Missouri inmate. Attorneys for convicted killer Lisa Montgomery have tested positive for COVID-19 and they reportedly have serious symptoms from the virus, preventing them from filing a petition for clemency. There are questions about Montgomery’s mental health. She was scheduled to become the first woman in almost 60 years to be put to death for killing 23-year-old Bobbie Jo Stinnett in Skidmore in 2004, then cutting the baby out of Stinnett's womb and telling others it was her child. The judge’s order blocks the execution through the end of the year.
(West Plains, MO) -- Authorities in West Plains are investigating after an envelope containing a white, powdery substance was mailed to the Veterans Affairs clinic. Springfield television station K-O-L-R-10 quotes West Plains Police as saying they're treating this as a terroristic threat. Broadcast reports indicate the letter was mailed from Little Rock, Arkansas, and was sent to the attention of a clinic employee. The substance has been sent off for testing.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says there have been 27-thousand-358 new COVID-19 cases in Missouri in the past week. That’s which average of just over 39-hundred new cases per day. The D-H-S-S is offering action plans for different counties. Counties with a seven-day positivity rate of 15 percent or above are advised to limit social group sizes to ten or less, and masks are advised in all offices and businesses where social distancing isn't possible. In counties with a seven-day positivity rate of 10 to 14 percent, counties are advised to limit social group sizes to 25 or less, and that offices and businesses with more than ten people should have masks. For counties with a seven-day positivity rate of five to nine percent, social groups should maintain six feet of social distance.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Doctors at Children’s Hospital in St. Louis originally said the death of a five-year-old boy wasn’t suspicious because there was no visible trauma. An autopsy revealed the child had suffered serious internal injuries resulting in a lacerated liver and a broken rib. That led to the arrest of 24-year-old Yoshuah Dallas. Prosecutors have charged Dallas with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death. He’s being held on a 250-thousand-dollar cash-only bond.
(Undated) -- There are still problems with hundreds of Missouri bridges, but a study by the Reason Foundation gives the state high marks for its highways. The study finds that Missouri has the second-best highway system among the 50 states when it comes to overall cost-effectiveness and condition. Missouri was third last year. The 25th Annual Highway Report ranks North Dakota number one, Missouri next, then Kansas third. Missouri topped all the states in total spending per mile, and capital and bridge costs-per-mile. The Show-Me State ranked 33rd for its structurally-deficient bridges.