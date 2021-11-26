(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Governor’s Mansion is getting into the holiday spirit. A 30-foot Christmas tree will make its way to Jefferson City Monday morning and will be placed on the lawn. Holly Dentner with the Missouri Conservation Department says Steve and Carla Lieble (LEE'-blee) of Columbia donated the oversized Norway Spruce because it was too large for their yard. Inside the mansion will be a 20-foot-tall Norway Spruce donated by Pea Ridge Forest in Hermann. The annual tree lighting ceremony and candlelight tours are at the Governor’s Mansion next Friday December 3rd from 6 to 8 p-m. The event is free and open to the public.
(Ferrellview, MO) -- Domestic violence is being blamed for a triple shooting in western Missouri's Platte County. Sheriff’s deputies say all three victims, a 14-year-old boy, 16-year-old girl and a 27-year-old man, are currently in the hospital in stable condition Detectives are still attempting to locate a male juvenile possibly connected to Tuesday night's shooting.
(Doolittle, MO) -- Authorities in south central Missouri believe several fires near Doolittle were intentionally set. The Phelps County Sheriff's Office says an arson investigation is underway. One fire burned more than 70 acres in the Mark Twain National Forest. Investigators say three separate fires were set within about a week. The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District is asking for help figuring out who is behind the fires.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The Kansas City Chiefs have a new experience to help fans get into the holiday spirit this year. The team is hosting a drive-thru holiday lights show called ‘Magic of Lights‘ in the parking lots at Arrowhead Stadium. More than a million lights, L-E-D technology and digital animations will be featured along the mile-long route. The entire lights show is also timed to familiar holiday music. For advanced tickets head over to magicoflights-dot-com.