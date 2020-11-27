(Undated) -- Bagged salad mixes are being recalled in 12 states – including Wisconsin – during an investigation by the Food and Drug Administration. The federal agency is looking into multiple reports of an intestinal infection which is caused by a parasite. The salad mixes linked to the sicknesses were produced by Fresh Express and sold at Walmart, Aldi, Hy-Vee and Jewel-Osco stores. There have been no deaths reported, but federal health authorities are reporting 206 laboratory-confirmed cases of the infection in eight of the 12 states. Wisconsin is one of those eight states.
(Ferguson, MO) -- A movie is being made about Ferguson activist and former St. Louis State Representative Bruce Franks Junior. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports filmmaker Jon Alston, who formerly played on the St. Louis Rams football team, is expanding Franks’ story beyond the Oscar-nominated short documentary entitled St. Louis Superman. Franks’ story is about dealing with personal trauma and political obstacles to get a bill passed for his community. Franks was elected to the House in 2016 and resigned after last year’s session to focus on his mental health and family.
(Undated) -- Missouri state troopers are out in force during this Thanksgiving holiday time. They are out helping stranded drivers, ticketing speeders and watching out for drunk drivers. Sergeant Andrew Bell with the Patrol says that in his 20 years with the agency, traffic might be down slightly from a normal holiday weekend but not by much. He says it has still been a busy travel time on Missouri’s roads.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Former St. Louis Cardinal football coach turned radio commentator Jim Hanifan has died. Hanifan coached the football team from 1980 to 1985. His family says his death was not Covid-19 related. Hanifan was 87.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes leads the way in the early 2021 Pro Bowl voting. The N-F-L released the numbers Wednesday. Mahomes leads all players in the league in early fan voting with more than 143-thousand votes. One of Mahomes' favorite targets -- tight end Travis Kelce -- ranks fourth overall with more than 127-thousand votes.