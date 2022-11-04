(Statewide) -- The U.S. Drought Monitor shows Missouri’s drought conditions have eased just a bit from the previous week. The latest information shows about 93-percent of Missouri is experiencing dry conditions – down from 100-percent last week. More than nine-percent reports severe and exceptional drought conditions. Spots in northeast, eastern and central Missouri are no longer considered to be experiencing drought. Spots in southeast, southwest and western Missouri are still experiencing extreme drought.
(Statewide) -- Much of Missouri could be soggy on Friday and into Saturday. The National Weather Service says widespread rainfall is expected beginning Friday morning and into Saturday afternoon. One to two inches of rain is possible through much of the state, except for maybe some areas in northwest, western and southeast Missouri. Flooding potential remains limited in the areas that get rain due to recent dry conditions.
(Cape Girardeau) -- A Cape Girardeau nursing school received a federal grant that hopes to boost recruitment to healthcare careers. Southeast Missouri Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences has received a grant of nearly $1.4 million from the U.S. Department of Labor for a training and retraining initiative. Its aim is to provide financial support to incentivize possible workers to join a certification program and enter the state’s healthcare workforce. It also is going to develop high school programs that prepare students for immediate job entry into the healthcare industry in the largely rural and Missouri Ozark region. 29 counties are included in the grant.
(Sparta) -- One southern Missouri ranch is asking for your unwanted pumpkins to feed their herd of horses, donkeys, fowl, dogs, and cats. Reasons Rescue Ranch, which operates out of Sparta, operates exclusively on donations and ranch owner, Rita Reasons said this is the time of year where the animals don’t have a lot of grass to eat, and pumpkins can be a great source of fiber, protein, and vitamins A, B, C, and E. She advises that the pumpkins can’t have any candle wax, paint, vinegar, or any other related chemicals as they’re toxic to the animals. If your pumpkin is too rotted for animal consumption, you can safely compost them away from animals. Additionally, contact a local ranch near you to see if they are also taking unwanted pumpkins.
(Statewide) -- Legal Missouri is fighting back on the opposition that’s ramped up over the past several weeks regarding Amendment 3 that would, if approved, legalize, tax, and regulate the adult use of marijuana. John Payne, Deputy Treasurer of Legal Missouri says lawmakers are wary of putting this amendment into the state’s constitution. Missouri Sheriffs United said that the amendment’s passage would create risks in the workplace and schools. The amendment would allow individuals with certain marijuana-related offenses to petition for release from prison or parole and probation and have their criminal records cleared; along with imposing a six percent tax. State governmental entities estimate initial revenues of about $8 million and annual revenues of $41 million.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The Kansas City Mayor’s Christmas Tree has made its way to Missouri. The 100-feet tall tree has completed its journey from Oregon to Kansas City. The evergreen will be put into its stand tomorrow. The official Mayor’s Tree Lighting ceremony has been scheduled for November 25 at Crown Center.
(Boonville, MO) -- “Holidays with the Clydesdales” begins November 25 at Warm Springs Ranch in mid Missouri’s Boonville. Visitors can check out the decorations and have several photo opportunities with the gentle giants at the famous Budweiser Clydesdales breeding farm. Reservations can be made online for visits Thursdays through Sundays from 5-8 p.m., through December 30. Tickets are available by going to www.warmspringsranch.com.