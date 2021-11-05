(Clayton, MO -- St. Louis County officials are facing a big question with a price tag of 10s of millions of dollars no matter which way they go. The county administration building in Clayton needs an estimated 50-million dollars in upgrades to meet local fire codes. Another option would be to replace the 50-year-old structure with a new location for most county offices in a cheaper area outside of downtown Clayton. The Lawrence K. Roos administration building houses the county executive branch, the County Council, and offices that handle tax payments, issue notary oaths and marriage licenses. The county has until 2028 to bring the building up to code, but if it isn’t going to stay there it has to allow time for the construction of a new home.
(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Josh Hawley is among seven political candidates accused of receiving illegal campaign contributions from the National Rifle Association. The Campaign Legal Center filed the suit based on the three elections since 2014. It alleges the N-R-A funneled money through the political strategy group the Missouri Republican uses to run his campaigns. Former President Donald Trump is also named in the complaint. The Giffords Law Center, a gun-control advocacy group headed by former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, says the N-R-A should be held accountable “for actions that corrupted politicians who were supposed to protect Americans from gun violence.” The suit has been called frivolous by the politicians targeted.
(Piedmont, MO) -- A southern Missouri police officer is facing charges of sexual abuse and harassment. Sixty-five-year-old Piedmont Police Officer Woodrow Massa is on administrative leave while the case is investigated. Massa is accused of having inappropriate contact with the victim several times in October. A second woman has made a similar claim against the officer that dates back to 2015. Massa has told investigators he didn’t do anything wrong. He has a Wayne County Court hearing scheduled for December 6th. Massa has been with the Piedmont Police Department for 14 years.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A natural gas company is warning its customers about a possible winter shutdown by December 13th. Spire has more than 650-thousand residential and business customers in the St. Louis area. The company asked the U-S Supreme Court to let it continue to operate a pipeline through Illinois and Missouri last month. A federal court of appeals had ruled last summer that a 2018 approval for the 65-mile pipeline was unlawful. The company emailed its customers telling them it is hopeful the government will extend the pipeline approval so it can continue to run all winter – but it wants its customers to be prepared in case that doesn’t happen.
(Platte City, MO) -- A pretrial conference for a man accused of killing his grandparents is set for December 3rd. Grayden Denham faces a dozen charges in Platte County Circuit Court, including murder and arson. Prosecutors say Denham killed Russell and Shirley Denham, his grandparents, their granddaughter Heather Ager, Ager’s three-year-old son, and the family dog in February 2016. Denham’s jury trial is on the court docket to start the morning of December 7th.