(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri lawmakers have returned to the state Capitol to approve spending more than one-point-three-billion dollars in federal coronavirus aid. Governor Mike Parson called the special session so his administration could be given the authority to spend the money. Parson’s office says a 135-million-dollar federal grant can be used for testing, contact tracing, lab equipment, and data collection – but only if lawmakers approve. While they are working, the governor wants the House and Senate to set aside some tax revenue to help continue funding the Missouri National Guard as it conducts COVID-19 testing.
(Oconomowoc, WI) -- A 14-year-old girl reported missing in Joplin more than two months ago has been found in Wisconsin. No names have been released. She was brought to the Oconomowoc Police Department Monday and told officers who she was. Her identity was verified and she was reunited safely with her family Tuesday. Investigators say a 19-year-old man drove to Missouri, picked her up, and returned her to Wisconsin -- and she had been staying with him ever since. The man has been arrested and the case is being investigated by Oconomowoc police, Joplin police and the F-B-I.
(Columbia, MO) -- Columbia Police have determined a 15-year-old suspect detained earlier this week in a murder case should be released. The teenager hasn’t been identified. He was taken into custody for the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Jeremiah Spain who was killed Monday. Authorities say the juvenile was immediately released from the Robert L. Perry Juvenile Justice Center and he no longer faces any criminal charges in the case.
(Omaha, NE) -- The U-S Corps of Engineers has announced the amount of water released into the Missouri River will be reduced later this month. The change will be made at the Gavins Point Dam on the Nebraska-South Dakota border. Corps officials say they will dial back the water passing through the dam by about three-thousand cubic-feet-per-second each day – until the winter release rate of about 17-thousand cubic-feet-per-second is reached. That amount of water is significantly lower than last year following heavy rain and a snowmelt that raised the Missouri River to record levels in four states, including Missouri.
(O’Fallon, MO) -- Officials in St. Charles County say an election official who had tested positive for COVID-19 last month was advised to quarantine for 14 days. Instead, he ignored the medical advice and worked on Election Day at the Blanchette Park Memorial Hall polling site in St. Charles. Now, almost two-thousand people who voted there are worried because that person has died. The official cause of death isn’t known yet and his name hasn’t been released. He served as an election judge supervisor.