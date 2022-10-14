(Statewide) -- Missouri’s average ACT score of 20.2 for this year’s graduating class is higher than the national average of 19.8. Rose Babington, with the ACT organization, says Missouri’s average score dipped slightly from the previous year but there were more students, about three-percent more, who took the test this year. Missouri students excelled the most at reading, followed by science, English and Math. Babington says Missouri students are college-ready in English but have some work to do in the other subjects. According to Babington, 83 Missouri students received a perfect score of 36 this time around.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging the state’s new wide-ranging election law. The American Civil Liberties Union filed the lawsuit, saying voter ID restrictions prevent Missourians from voting, particularly people of color, with disabilities, low-income people, rural Missourians, seniors and students. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetum says the court finds that Missouri voters do not have a legally protectable interest in avoiding the everyday burdens of getting an expired license renewed. The law requires voters to have their government-issued photo ID to vote to cast a regular ballot. If you don’t have a proper ID for the November election, a provisional ballot would be offered to you and counted if your signature is verified by local election workers. A separate lawsuit on other pieces of the law is still pending.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A former Kansas City FBI intelligence analyst has pleaded guilty in federal court to keeping nearly 400 classified national defense documents in her home. The information 50-year-old Kendra Kingsbury had is required to be stored in an approved facility and container – and her home was not an approved location. The documents included information about al Qaeda members on the African continent, including a suspected associate of Usama bin Laden. In addition, there were documents regarding the activities of emerging terrorists and their efforts to establish themselves in support of al Qaeda in Africa. Kingsbury faces a maximum statutory penalty of up to 10 years in federal prison.
(Ava, MO) -- A Missouri woman has been arrested after the Humane Society of Missouri rescued seven dogs from her property this week. KYTV in Springfield reports the terrier dogs had matted hair and were covered in fleas at the unlicensed breeder in southern Missouri’s Douglas County. The shelter says it has been involved with rescuing dogs from the breeder for almost 25 years and Marilyn Shepherd’s operation has been on the national “Horrible 100” list – a ranking of the worst dog breeders in the country. The organization plans to make the dogs available for adoption soon.
(Statewide) -- The most wonderful time of year will be here before you know it. Inflation and supply chain problems are expected to drive up the price of your holiday gifts and shipping them. Jie Li, an assistant professor of Marketing at Truman State University in Kirksville, says getting started early on your holiday shopping could save you big bucks. She suggests buying these items sooner rather than later – casual clothing, furniture, TVs, computers, classic toys and games. Items to buy later include video games and console bundles, holiday gift sets and winter apparel. For the items that are hard to find, she suggests checking back often and looking at the smaller, independent stores. Li says other ways to save on your holiday shopping is by checking out your credit card offers, using coupons, comparing prices and making your gifts.
(Statewide) -- A task force will begin its work today (Friday) to update a statewide plan to better serve Missourians living with Alzheimer’s disease. About 120-thousand Missourians have the disease. The group is responsible for making recommendations to the governor and legislature by January. Jerry Dowell, with the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Missouri Chapter, says he expects the task force to focus on ways to improve the quality of care, advance risk reduction in early detection and diagnosis, availability of services, among other things. Dowell says the task force will hold forums across the state through the end of the year to ask the public for suggestions to help Alzheimer’s patients and their families. Missourinet will have more on the list of town halls once they are set up.