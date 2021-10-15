(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson had harsh words Thursday for the newspaper that exposed a flaw in a state database. The flaw allowed public access to thousands of teachers’ Social Security numbers. Parson says the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s digital forensic unit will be conducting an investigation. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch says it found the vulnerability in a web application that lets the public search teacher credentials. The reporter reached out to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, giving it time to take the page down before publishing the story. Despite delaying the story, the state agency called the person who found the problem a “hacker.” The governor suggested the reporter broke the law but didn’t say how.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A Kansas City car salesman suffered some bruises and scrapes from being dragged across a parking lot while a thief was driving away in a 2018 Ford Mustang. Police are investigating the strong-armed carjacking that happened Tuesday just before closing time. The hood of the 40-thousand-dollar car was up as the carjacker drove off. The victim was thrown about 10-to-15 feet while getting free. Surveillance video shows him struggling to stand up as the stolen car races off.
(Poplar Bluff, MO) -- It took a Butler County jury just 30 minutes to agree on a guilty verdict in a sexual assault case this week. Thomas Woodham was found guilty of first-degree statutory rape Thursday. Authorities say the investigation started four years ago when Poplar Bluff police got a report from a Children’s Division investigator about a sexual assault. The victim was in her early teens. Woodham is facing up to 64 years in prison when he is sentenced in December.
(Springfield, MO) -- A sex offender who took off just before his sentencing on several charges has been arrested in Mexico. The U-S Marshals Service worked with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office on the case. David King was charged with assaulting a 15-year-old girl in 2018. King has claimed he has amnesia and doesn’t remember the assaults. One victim of the fugitive said she was worried for her life while he was free based on threats he had made. King will be returned to southwest Missouri for sentencing.
(Blue Springs, MO) -- Freedom didn’t last long for three steers that escaped from the Valley Oaks meat processing plant in Blue Springs Wednesday afternoon. Two of the escapees were killed by police. One steer was captured and loaded on a trailer, but the two others were said to be acting aggressively. One was shot by officers as it headed onto Interstate 70 and the other was killed on the Blue Springs High School football field. Students were held inside the school while the animal was shot.