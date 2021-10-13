(Jefferson City, MO) -- Additional agents could be on the horizon to police Missouri’s new law allowing restaurants to sell to-go cocktails. In a proposed budget for the next fiscal year, the Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control is asking Governor Parson and the state Legislature for an extra four agents to help ensure that restaurants are following the regulations by the book. Missouri Department of Public Safety spokesman Mike O’Connell says the new positions, along with vehicles, equipment and weapons, would come at an estimated cost of 519-thousand-dollars. Senator Justin Brown of Rolla sponsored the legislation that also extends the hours liquor can be sold on Sunday. The next state budget year begins in July.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Public health officials are breaking down health gaps among white and Black Missourians. The Missouri Hospital Association’s dashboard shows Missouri’s Black residents are twice as likely as their white counterparts to be diagnosed with asthma and substance use disorder. It says depression, anxiety, Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia are higher among white Missourians. The rates of autism, heart failure, hypertension and stroke are virtually the same among the white and black population in Missouri.
(Kansas City, MO) -- First Lady Jill Biden was in the Kansas City area Tuesday for an event focusing on Hispanic Americans. She is making several stops across the country as part of October being designated as National Hispanic Heritage Month. Biden appeared at El Centro Academy in Kansas City, Kansas – a dual-language pre-K school. She was be joined by Kansas Congresswoman Sharice Davids and U-S Small Business Administrator Isabella Garcias Guzman.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Parson has announced several cabinet changes Tuesday. Robert Knodell, Deputy Chief of Staff to Parson, will become Acting Director of the Department of Social Services, effective October 18th. Acting Director Jennifer Tidball will then resume her position as Chief Operating Officer of the department. The state agency has been criticized by some lawmakers and others for recent controversies involving missing foster children and reports of abuse among boarding school students. Office of Administration Commissioner Sarah Steelman has stepped down. Department of Revenue Director Ken Zellers will serve as Acting Commissioner, effective immediately. Missouri Department of Mental Health Director Mark Stringer is retiring at the end of this year and Valerie Huhn (hewn), the current Deputy Director, will become the acting director in November.
(St. Louis, MO) -- One week after it became stuck at the Chain of Rocks a large sailboat is still there in the Mississippi River. St. Louis firefighters rescued two people from the boat October 5th. There is a canal that allows boat traffic to bypass the chain. The 44-foot sailboat went down the main river channel by mistake and it hasn’t been recovered yet. Boats were deployed last week to break it free, but it was determined that a barge and crane would be needed to accomplish the job safely. Workers were worried the river current would take the rescue boats over the dam.