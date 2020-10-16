(St. Louis, MO) -- The St. Louis circuit attorney is skeptical about claims that “Operation LeGend” is responsible for a 49-percent reduction in homicides in the city. Kim Gardner tweeted that the federal officials are using "bogus short-term, gerrymandered statistics." The claim was made Thursday during a visit by U-S Attorney General William Bar. At a press briefing, the feds also claimed the eight-week surge in law enforcement resulted in a 17-percent reduction in all violent crime in St. Louis.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri state officials has submitted its plan to administer a COVID-19 vaccine to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The plan includes collaborating with health care systems and pharmacy and community partners to quickly vaccine health care workers. It would initially focus on those most at risk – the elderly and people with chronic medical conditions. At the same time, Missouri officials say efforts will be made to reach essential workers in schools and critical businesses. Then, when the availability of the vaccine is greater, the final phase would include working to ensure every Missourian who wants a vaccination is able to get one.
(Aurora, MO) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies the human remains found in Aurora last year as a man who had been missing for almost seven years. A mushroom hunter made the discovery in a wooded area. Investigators say the skeletal remains of Jason Artrip were found very near the home where he had been living. The human skull was found in May 2019. State investigators spent more than a year trying to identify whose remains they were. The bones were sent to an independent lab in Texas and D-N-A was used to determine they were the remains of Artrip, who was 36 years old when he was last seen.
(Columbia, MO) -- Administrators at the University of Missouri say they had conversations with faculty, staff, students, and the Board of Curators before deciding to continue the in-person and hybrid class approach after the Thanksgiving holiday break. Chancellor Mun Choi says students, faculty, and staff have demonstrated they can have in-person classes at Mizzou – and do so safely. The Thursday news release says the active COVID-19 caseload at the university has dropped by nearly 90 percent since September 5th. There were 70 active cases as of Thursday.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A man suspected of shooting four-year-old LeGend Taliferro to death is scheduled to return to Jackson County court in April. The boy was sleeping in his father’s apartment when investigators say Ryson Ellis fired the shot that killed him. Federal officials have named an enforcement effort against violent crime in the boy’s name, calling it “Operation LeGend.” Ellis has pleaded not guilty to charges associated with the June shooting incident. He returns to court next time for a pre-trial conference. Ellis faces charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of armed criminal action.