(St. Louis, MO) -- New data from the F-B-I ranks St. Louis third in the country for the rate of violent crimes being committed. Kansas City and Springfield are also in the top 10. Violent crime in St. Louis increased in 2020 by three-point-eight percent. That’s less than the nationwide increase. Instances of violent crime in Springfield actually dropped by about one percent, but the southwest Missouri city still ranks 10th. St. Louis had the highest murder rate in the U-S, although those numbers are down this year.
(Undated) -- Starting today (Friday), drivers will pay a little bit more to fill up at the pump in Missouri. The Missouri Legislature passed a bill this year that would increase the fuel tax by two-and-a-half cents annually over the next five years. The funds raised will help to fix Missouri’s roads and bridges. The legislation also includes a rebate option for most drivers if you keep records of the fuel you buy. Missouri’s new gas tax rate is 19-and-a-half cents a gallon. That’s still lower than most states.
(Clayton, MO) -- A St. Louis city sheriff’s deputy faces a charge of second-degree murder for shooting a carjacking suspect to death last year. Fifty-three-year-old James Buchanan has been indicted by a grand jury. Investigators say Buchanan was driving to work just after the Fourth of July when he saw a pickup hit a man standing on the sidewalk. The truck crashed and the driver took off running. Buchanan chased 27-year-old William Wade Burgess into an alley and shot him. Burgess wasn’t armed. Buchanan’s lawyer says he is confident any jury will see his client acted in self-defense.
(Kirksville, MO) -- A 36-year-old Kirksville man is charged with entering a home and jumping into bed with a woman. The victim says her husband was sleeping in another room. Brayon Williams faces charges of burglary, assault, kidnapping, and two counts of resisting arrest. The woman says when she woke she first thought it was her husband who was squeezing her, then she realized it wasn’t. She struggled to get free but wasn’t able to break Williams’ grip. When she did break free, Williams ran to the door while telling the couple it had been left unlocked.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A new judge has been assigned to handle the Kevin Strickland case. Strickland is the prison inmate who has served more than 40 years for a triple murder he swears he didn’t commit. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Conviction Integrity Unit reviewed the case and concluded Strickland was innocent. The case will be heard by Judge James E. Welsh, but a hearing set for next week has been delayed. That is happening because officials decided that no Jackson County judge should hear his appeal. One of the witnesses against him had contacted a local innocence project to try to help Strickland get free, but she has now died.