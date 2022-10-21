(Statewide) -- The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows 100% of Missouri is experiencing dry conditions. More than 50% of those reporting say they are dealing with severe and exceptional drought conditions, an increase from 37-percent last week. The driest parts of the state continue to be in southwest Missouri and a line that stretch from Platte County down to Cass and over to Boone County. To report drought conditions in your neck of the woods, contact the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
(Louisiana, MO) -- A Missouri police chief and his girlfriend have been arrested after one person was found dead and another was having a medical episode at his home Tuesday night. Louisiana Police Chief Will Jones and his girlfriend have been charged with drug-related felonies after two men had overdosed at his home – one had to be revived with a drug to reverse an overdose. The 24-yer-old man who died was the brother of Jones’ girlfriend. A press release from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office says Jones and his girlfriend were taken into custody after they were pulled over in the town about 90 miles northwest of St. Louis. Jones became Louisiana’s police chief in December 2020.
(Statewide) -- U.S. taxpayers are getting a break. The IRS says due to inflation, it has increased standard deductions for 2023. For couples who file jointly for tax year 2023, the standard deduction increases an extra 18-hundred-dollars. Single taxpayers and married people filing separately will see their standard deduction increases another 900-dollars. All seven federal income tax bracket levels will also be changed to allow taxpayers to keep more of their money from being taxed.
(Springfield, MO) -- A law enforcement officer shot a man Wednesday in Springfield after the suspect reportedly pointed a weapon at the officer. A U.S. Marshal’s task force went to a home and found the man who is wanted for alleged sex crimes against children. Officers gave the man CPR on the scene. The extent of the suspect’s injuries is unknown. No officers were hurt.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson has ordered the dome to shine pink to honor those who have lost their battle to breast cancer, survivors, those fighting the disease, as well as medical professionals and researchers. The state Department of Health says Missouri has a higher incidence of breast cancer than in the United States as a whole. On average, nearly 6,000 new cases of breast cancer are diagnosed each year in Missouri women. The Show Me Healthy Women program offers free breast and cervical cancer screenings for Missouri women who meet age, income, and insurance guidelines.
(Statewide) -- Missouri’s teacher shortage – and ways to help fix the problem – will be the focus of a series of statewide town halls beginning next week. The Missouri Board of Education and a statewide commission will hit the road to explain the workforce struggles and share recommendations to recruit and retain teachers. Monday’s meeting is in Knob Noster and Tuesday’s is in Jefferson City. Mallory McGowin, spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Education, says the state cannot grow students into their full potential and grow the next generation's workforce without high-quality teachers. Recommendations include a path to increase teacher pay long-term; boosting mental health resources for school staff; and tuition assistance for teachers.