(California, MO) -- Authorities in central Missouri are searching for an accused kidnapper who is on the run. California Police say Christopher Wayne Winter cut his G-P-S ankle monitor Thursday and took off. He also faces charges of domestic assault. Winter is accused of trying to kidnap someone at the Eagles Club in California Wednesday. He was wearing the G-P-S monitoring device on his ankle as a part of his probation from an earlier charge.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson has called another special session – this time to focus on getting extra federal coronavirus funding made available to the state. The federal aid includes funding for school meals, grants for homelessness prevention and job training, child support payments, among others. Lawmakers are scheduled to begin the session November 5. Parson says the additional funding will be critical to the state’s COVID-19 response efforts.
(Marshfield, MO) -- A Webster County judge has sentenced two Amish brothers to prison for violating probation. Petie and Aaron Schartz of Seymour had been convicted of sexual abuse. Now, they will each spend 15 years in prison. Both pleaded guilty to the sex crime charges. The prosecutor told the court the two brothers had contact with their victim and that violated the terms of their probation. They were charged when a 13-year-old Amish girl sought medical treatment for pregnancy.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Authorities in the St. Louis area are searching for a suspect who stole a cell phone from a dying woman. The incident happened last weekend near the Anheuser-Busch brewery. The woman collapsed while she was jogging Sunday. Surveillance video shows a man get out of a red van and take the victim’s phone before driving away. Paramedics arrived shortly after that and rushed the woman to a hospital, but she died before doctors could help her.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Construction is expected to start by the end of this month on seven warehouses to be erected on the once-contaminated site of the former Banister Federal complex. Demolition and cleanup at the location started two years ago. Decades previously a World War Two aircraft engine plant was located there. Acids and tox metals stored on the property resulted in the release of toxic chemicals into the environment, soil, and groundwater. The development group hasn’t said which businesses might occupy the new warehouses.