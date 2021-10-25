(Kansas City, MO) -- Crews are cleaning up in northwest Missouri today following severe weather Sunday. The storms prompted multiple tornado warnings in the region. The National Weather Service confirmed at least one tornado touched down in northern Caldwell County. A storm also moved east past Chillicothe and into Linn County.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- At least 17 people are facing federal charges in connection with a multi-state drug trafficking ring operating in Missouri. Federal and state law enforcement made the arrests last week in Missouri, Arizona, California, and Mexico. Officers seized 50 pounds of fentanyl, 500 pounds of methamphetamine, 50 firearms and more than 400-thousand dollars in drug money. Investigators say the suspects were mailing and shipping large amounts of drugs to be distributed in the St. Louis area and other cities. Eleven of the defendants are from St. Louis and one is in custody in Mexico.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- State health officials say two newly authorized COVID-19 boosters - Moderna and Johnson & Johnson - are now available for Missourians. Those eligible for the third dose of Moderna include residents 65 and older, adults who live in long-term care facilities, people with underlying medical conditions and workers in high-risk settings. Missourians who received two doses of the Moderna vaccine need to wait six months to get the booster shot. The third dose of Johnson and Johnson can be given to anyone age 18 older and two or more months after their initial vaccination.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A St. Louis area lawyer says Governor Mike Parson should apologize for his handling of the data compromise at the state’s education department. A newspaper report detailed the weakness of the website for the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Attorney and former candidate for Missouri Attorney General, Elad Gross released an 11-page list of complaints, what he calls corrections to remarks made by the governor. Gross says the Governor should say thank you to those trying to do a service to our teachers, and the people of Missouri trying to prevent actual criminals from stealing information. The Governor’s office had no comment on the complaints released by Gross.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A new program aims to help Missouri students, especially in rural areas, achieve success after high school. The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, along with philanthropic organization Rooted Alliance, launched the initiative. Officials say the program will place trained advisors into schools, alongside school counselors, to provide students individualized college and career support. According to Rooted Alliance, currently 29-percent of 18-to-24-year-olds from rural areas are enrolled in college.
Missouri State News