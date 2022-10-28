(Statewide) -- The latest information from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows the entire state of Missouri is experiencing dry conditions. More than 42-percent report severe or exceptional drought conditions. The monitor shows a new area of extreme drought – from southeast Missouri’s Cape Girardeau down to Portageville. Parts of southwest Missouri are still experiencing extreme drought, but it does not appear to be as widespread as last week. A line from the Kansas City area all the way over to central Missouri’s Boone County continues to have extreme drought conditions. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says while this week’s rain was much needed and appreciated, the long-term effects of the drought are still being felt by landowners and farmers. The agency says it needs those affected to continue to report local conditions.
(Near Kearney, MO) -- A 22-year-old man from California, Missouri is the construction worker killed in Wednesday’s bridge collapse near Kansas City. The victim was trapped under the bridge for nearly an hour before he could be rescued. Three other workers have minor injuries. The bridge was under construction and workers were pouring cement at the time of the collapse. It was scheduled to open early next year.
(Statewide) -- Drivers should be extra cautious of deer on the move this weekend. Missouri’s firearms deer hunting season for kids opens Saturday and continues Sunday. Hunters who are six to 15 years old can participate one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset. Don't forget to dress appropriately - The Missouri Department of Conservation says regulations require a hat and shirt, vest, or coat of blaze orange so that the color is plainly visible from all sides. Camouflage orange does not satisfy this requirement.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri’s first family is hosting a fall festival this weekend at the Governor’s Mansion. Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson are holding the family-friendly event in Jefferson City on Saturday from 1-3 p.m. The outdoor gathering will include trick-or-treating, face painting, kettle korn, a bounce house and bluegrass music. Children are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes. The event is free and open to the public.