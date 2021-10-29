(Jefferson City, MO) -- Medicare is cutting payments to 62 Missouri hospitals for having high rates of patient re-admissions, infections and injuries. The penalties are based on Medicare patients who had originally been treated for heart failure, heart attack, pneumonia, chronic lung disease, hip and knee replacement or coronary artery bypass graft surgery. For the re-admission penalties, Medicare cut as much as three-percent for each patient, although the average is generally much lower. Patient safety cuts cost Missouri hospitals one-percent of Medicare payments through next September. In 2019, Medicare penalized the same number of Missouri hospitals for the same reasons.
(Columbia, MO) -- The University of Missouri is joining a nationwide study to evaluate repurposed medications in the search for effective, safe treatments for mild-to-moderate COVID-19. Repurposed medications are those already approved by the F-D-A to help with other health conditions. The study will test Ivermectim, a drug used to treat parasites in some animals. It will also test an inhaled steroid commonly prescribed for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Another drug being tested is often prescribed for depression. There currently are no approved prescription medications that can be given easily at home to treat mild-to-moderate COVID symptoms.
>>Airbnb Plans to Crack Down on Large Halloween Parties
(St. Louis, MO) -- Airbnb is cracking down on unauthorized and large Halloween parties this weekend in Missouri and nationwide. The online vacation rental company is blocking one-night reservations for all Missouri home listings, with exceptions for guests with a history of positive reviews. Airbnb introduced a variation of these anti-party restrictions for the first time over Halloween 2020. The company says the efforts resulted in a 49-percent drop in unauthorized Halloween parties.
(Albany, MO) -- Firearms component manufacturer KAK Industry is planning to open a new plant in northwest Missouri's Albany. State officials says the seven-million-dollar investment will create 30 new jobs. KAK Industry is hosting an event this (Friday) morning to provide details about its expansion in Albany. The company's headquarters are in Lee's Summit.
(St. Louis, MO) -- The St. Louis Blues are 5-and-1 after suffering their first loss of the season to the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 at home Thursday night. Blues captain Ryan O'Reilly missed the game due to the N-H-L's COVID-19 protocols. Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and an assist and goaltender Jordan Binnington made 38 saves. St. Louis and Minnesota are tied for the Central Division lead. The Blackhawks visit the Enterprise Center Saturday.