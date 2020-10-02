(Jefferson City, MO) -- Some members of a Missouri House subcommittee say teachers are struggling to reach a number of their students learning remotely this school year. That was the message given to a group of Missouri education officials Thursday submitting their state budget requests. Representative Brenda Shields of St. Joseph said a teacher in her district has not been able to reach about 30 of her students over the past five weeks of school. Deputy Education Commissioner Kari Monsees (MAWN-sees) said some schools are mobilizing staff to knock on doors to reach parents and the students. Shields encouraged the department to develop a plan for teachers to connect with students they are having trouble reaching.
(Columbia, MO) -- A new date is set for the Missouri governor's forum. The event takes place October 9th at the Missouri Theatre in Columbia. The forum will be the first time all four candidates running for governor next month will share a common stage to discuss their positions on issues affecting the state. The candidates include incumbent Governor Mike Parson, state Auditor Nicole Galloway, Libertarian nominee Rik Combs, and Green Party nominee Jerome Bauer. The debate was originally scheduled for September 25th, but it was canceled after Parson tested positive for COVID-19.
(Columbia, MO) -- The University of Missouri Health Care is reporting its first employee death due to COVID-19. The person who died worked in a non-clinical role and didn't have any interaction with the public or patients. The person reported not feeling well, left work, and was subsequently tested. They didn't return to work following the initial report.
(Columbia, MO) -- The University of Missouri is reporting a three-and-a-half percent increase in enrollment for fall semester. M-U officials say 31-thousand-105 students are enrolled this fall in Columbia which is the second straight increase. Enrollment was up about one percent in the fall of 2019. The higher student numbers following several years of declines after racial demonstrations on campus in 2015.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson says five colleges in Missouri are being awarded more than five-million dollars CARES Act funding to improve child care and early education. The grant recipients are Harris-Stowe State University, Northwest Missouri State, Missouri Southern, Ozarks Technical College and the Missouri University of Science and Technology. Parson said,"with this funding, we have an opportunity to not only expand access to child care for student parents but also strengthen our early childhood offerings, both of which are crucial to developing a strong workforce and moving our state forward.”
(St. Louis, MO) -- Halloween is still happening this year in St. Louis. The city encouraged each resident to take extra precautions while celebrating the holiday to reduce the spread of COVID-19. When it comes to trick-or-treating, officials recommend that residents remain in their neighborhood, avoid large crowds, wear facial coverings, and wash or sanitize their child's hands regularly. Some typical Halloween activities are not recommended, including indoor haunted houses and large gatherings in schools or university residential halls.