(Jefferson City, MO) -- A teenager from Holts Summit is going to prison for six years after he was sentenced on a guilty plea to a charge of felony murder. Grant O. Deppe and Devin Schrimpf were accused of killing Marquise Conley last year. Deppe was sentenced to six years for being an accessory to second-degree murder and four years for tampering with physical evidence. He’ll serve those terms concurrently. Schrimpf is scheduled to appear in court next week to face first-degree murder charges. He pleaded not guilty last month.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Natural gas customers with Ameren Missouri will see their rates move higher starting next month. Residential customers are paying about 35 cents-per-hundred-cubic feet and that rate is going up by three cents. Ameren Missouri has about 132 thousand customers in 25 counties. The company says about 50-to-55 percent of its customers' natural gas bill reflects the cost of the natural gas it gets from wholesale suppliers. The Missouri Public Service Commission doesn’t regulate that part of what customers pay.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri’s governor says the state’s health care system is “meeting the demand” even as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise. Governor Parson points out that nearly half of the state’s 22-thousand hospital beds are still available. The number of COVID-19 cases are up by more than 100-a-day over last week, but Parson points out that nearly 70-percent of the state’s ventilators are still available. The governor says hospitals in urban areas are seeing more patients transferring in from rural facilities. He says Missouri needs to make sure it gives small hospitals the tools they need to deal with the virus.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Triple-A says Missouri’s average gas price is a dollar-82 per gallon for regular unleaded – the second-lowest pump price in the country. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed, drivers in St. Louis are paying the most at one-85, while drivers in Springfield are paying the least at a dollar-70 per gallon. The national average is two-15 per gallon. Triple-A says Missouri drivers have been paying below two dollars-a-gallon for regular unleaded for about 228 days.
>>Tickets For Last 3 Chiefs Home Games Go On Sale
(Kansas City, MO) -- The Kansas City Chiefs say a limited number of tickets for the team’s last three home games will go on sale next Monday. Almost 80-percent of the seats in Arrowhead Stadium will remain empty. The tickets will be for the December 6th game against the Denver Broncos, December 27th against the Atlanta Falcons, and the January 3rd game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Season ticket holders get first dibs Monday, then Jackson County residents can buy any tickets remaining Thursday.