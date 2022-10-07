(Jefferson City, MO) -- To raise or not to raise. Governor Mike Parson says there will be enough money in the next state budget to boost state worker pay. The governor says the state has to compete with the private sector and he hopes to give state workers a significant raise next time around. Parson says the last state worker pay raise might have been the largest in Missouri’s history -- about seven-point-five percent. The state has more than 50-thousand workers and thousands of openings. Missouri has the lowest or one of the lowest-paying state workforces in the country.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A northeast Missouri woman has admitted to embezzling more than one-point-two million-dollars from her employer. Fifty-one-year-old Stephanie Carper of Ralls County was a secretary of a family-owned agriculture business and wrote at least 44 checks to herself from 2013 to 2019. The U-S Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Missouri says she used the money to buy two vehicles, a Caterpillar skid loader, and vacations to Alaska and other places. She faces up to 30 years in prison, a one-million-dollar fine, and will be ordered to repay the money.
(Fort Leonard Wood, MO) -- A woman At Fort Leonard Wood has been charged in federal court with assaulting an Army Sergeant with the intent to commit murder on base. The U-S Attorney for the Western District of Missouri says 30-year-old Katara Hamilton’s former spouse called 9-1-1 Tuesday night to report that Hamilton was at his home with a handgun and demanding to see their seven-year-old child. When a military police officer arrived, the Army Sergeant had been shot in his left shoulder and Hamilton was standing in the driveway with a gun. The case was investigated by the Army and is being prosecuted by the U-S Attorney of the Western District of Missouri.
(St. Louis, MO) -- The U-S Chess Championships have opened in St. Louis. Extra security measures are being used because of a cheating scandal. Devices are on site to detect metal and electronics that can be used to signal players their next chess move. The crowd is limited to when they can watch live play. The tournament continues through October 20.