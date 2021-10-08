(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Cole County Judge has ruled that an attempt by Governor Parson’s administration to break the union representing Missouri’s prison guards is illegal and must be stopped. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports in his 43-page decision, Circuit Judge Jon Beetem ordered the state to resume collecting dues from members of the Missouri Corrections Officer Association, saying a 2019 decision to stop collecting the money was "unconstitutional, arbitrary, capricious and unreasonable.” The court ruling is the latest in ongoing disputes between Parson and rank-and-file state employees, who are among the lowest-paid in the nation. The state is appealing the decision that affects more than 13-thousand workers.
(Wentzville, MO) -- St. Charles County police say the 22-year-old South Carolina man who was shot to death by an officer early Thursday was trying to grab the officer’s service weapon at the time. The altercation happened at about 2:10 a-m in a gas station parking lot. Johan Quintero was a passenger in an S-U-V that was stopped for speeding on Interstate 70 in Wentzville. When the officer was patting the suspect down for weapons the two started struggling, the officer stepped back and shot Quintero multiple times. A search turned up several storage bags containing marijuana inside the S-U-V. Thirty-four-year-old Yeffrith Rivera and Olivia A. Combs, both of Greenville, South Carolina, were taken into custody.
(Columbia, MO) -- Officials at the University of Missouri are following up on reports of students possibly having their drinks drugged. The Office for Civil Rights and Title Nine is investigating at least 13 cases. The information went public after M-U student Eli Hoff made an information request under the Missouri Sunshine Law. He then posted it on social media. The school sent an email last month saying it had received multiple reports of suspected drugging. The incidents reportedly happened at two Columbia bars and six fraternities.
(Springfield, MO) -- Springfield police detectives are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting that has left one person dead and another wounded. The second victim is expected to survive. Investigators say the shooting happened during a distance involving four people who knew each other. Two people have been arrested. A woman living nearby called 9-1-1 at about 4:40 p-m after hearing the gunshots. No names have been released for any of the people who were involved.
(New Madrid, MO) -- Authorities in southeast Missouri are searching for a shooting suspect. New Madrid (MAD rid) police say Dominique Betts is wanted for unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm. A shots-fired report brought officers to a neighborhood Wednesday morning just before 8:00 a-m. Witnesses reported an exchange of gunfire between people in two cars. Police say it appears no one was hit. The entire incident was captured on surveillance video.