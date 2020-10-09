(Washington, DC) -- The Small Business Administration says it now has a simpler loan forgiveness application for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans of 50 thousand dollars or less. The P-P-P has provided more than five million loans worth 525 billion dollars to American small businesses. S-B-A began approving P-P-P forgiveness applications and forgiveness payments to PPP lenders to distribute starting last Friday. Missouri’s Third District Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer (LUTE-keh-myer) is asking the Treasury Department for a simpler process for P-P-P loans up to 150 thousand dollars, which represents 87 percent of all recipients.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A federal grand jury indicted in St. Louis has indicted a man on weapons charges who shot at police officers with a fully automatic machine gun. The indictment alleges that 28-year-old Marc Harold Taylor the Second possessed destructive devices, a homemade cannon, and a machine gun that were not registered to him. Taylor is also charged with one count of possession of a machine gun. The 28-year-old is a resident of St. Louis. The officers were not injured in the incident on September 10 of this year. Officers returned fire and apprehended Taylor.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Lincoln University could become the first historically Black university in the country to house a state law enforcement training program. The Missouri Police Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission gave preliminary approval for the school in Jefferson City to start the process this week. Local law enforcement spoke in support of the effort, saying it will help with recruitment and to help solve racial disparities in criminal justice. The next step in the process is a site review by the Department of Public Safety.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri has lost its bid for a 500-million-dollar hyperloop project. Virgin Hyperloop has chosen West Virginia for the certification center and test track. Missouri was vying for a chance at a high-speed rail system between St. Louis and Kansas City. At speeds topping 400 miles-an-hour, the trip would take 30 minutes. Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe led the team for a study and proposal to Virgin. Governor Mike Parson signed a new law this Spring to keep state road funds away from the project, keep the project away from I-70’s right of way, and bans the use of eminent domain to build it.
(Tuscumbia, MO) -- Deputies with the Miller County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a 28-year-old Columbia man for a woman’s drug overdose death. Charges were filed Thursday against William Kyle Crooks. Authorities were called to a home in Olean last August where they found the body of a 29-year-old woman. A broken medicine capsule containing fentanyl was found near her. Crooks was arrested Wednesday and charged with two felonies – delivery of a controlled substance and second-degree murder. The woman’s name hasn’t been released.