(Kansas City, MO) -- A federal judge in Kansas City has sentenced a Mississippi man to more than seven years in prison after he was caught carrying a significant amount of drugs on an Amtrak train. Forty-eight-year-old Willie Lewis Braison was taking the eight pounds of meth and heroin to St. Louis. Braison had entered guilty pleas last September. When he stepped off the train in January 2019 and was stopped by a Kansas City police detective he reportedly admitted he was carrying a suitcase containing the drugs. Braison had boarded the train in Los Angeles.
(Clayton, MO). -- Republican State Representative from Ballwin, Shamed (shah-MED) Dogan (DOH-gun) is running for St. Louis County Executive. The only Black Republican in the state House, Dogan is touting his bipartisan work on a massive police reform bill that recently became law. He is running against sitting County Executive Sam Page, who was elected to the position after taking over as interim executive after Steve Stenger was indicted for bribery. Page is an anesthesiologist who also served in the Missouri Legislature. Dogan is termed out after this session. The election is in November of 2022.
(Linneus, MO) -- Bond is denied for a man from Linn County who has pleaded not guilty to 43 charges of child sex crimes. The Missouri Highway Patrol arrested of 44-year-old Roger Cupp September 3rd. Charges include multiple counts of first-degree statutory sodomy and rape with victims under 12.
(St. Louis, MO) -- The cell phone video makes it look like a parent was urging her son to fight in a classroom at St. Louis-based Confluence Preparatory Academy. The mother says her son was defending himself against bullies. On the video, she can be heard, apparently, taunting the victim during the incident last week. The woman’s name hasn’t been released and, so far, no charges have been filed. The student’s uncle says his nephew had been bullied on several occasions and the video shows him taking on one of the bullies. School officials say they are dealing with that student and have banned his mother from the campus. They say they are cooperating with St. Louis police who are investigating.
(Unionville, MO) -- Prosecutors in Putnam County have filed four felony sex crime charges against a 20-year-old Unionville man. Authorities say Jack Isaac Daniel Rogers is a prior and persistent offender. Rogers is accused of sexual misconduct in the case involving a child under the age of 15. Investigators in the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office say Rogers admitted his guilty during an interview last week. He’s charged with two counts of child molestation and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Rogers is being held in the Putnam County Jail.