(Columbia, MO) -- A spokesperson for the University of Missouri System president says Chancellor Mun Choi has unblocked students who had been blocked from his Twitter account. A lawyer had threatened to sue the school leader if he didn’t take that action. Choi had blocked the students who were critical of the way he was handling the coronavirus pandemic and were blaming him for an increase in cases. One tweet called for his resignation and several included abusive comments and profanities. Attorney Chris Bennett accused Choi of violating the students’ free-speech rights when he blocked them from the public forum.
(St. Louis, MO) -- The former director of Kirksville-based Victim Support Services has appeared in federal court to face mail fraud charges. Kimberly LeBaron was indicted last month on three counts. The 61-year-old Kirksville woman was accused of submitting false invoices under a federal grant program. LeBaron allegedly inflated numbers connected to shelter stays. Investigators say she then turned away clients by falsely claiming the shelter had no room for them.
(St. Joseph, MO) -- Prosecutors in Buchanan County have charged a third man in the drive-by shooting that killed a two-year-old girl. Twenty-year-old Te’Avion Hawkins of Platte City is charged with second-degree murder. Hawkins was driving the car that the shots that killed Raelynn Craig came from. He was arrested last month. Twenty-one-year-old Caimon Ramone Stillman and 20-year-old Macain Kimbrough Ballard, both of St. Joseph, had already been charged.
(Shelbina, MO) -- All students in the Shelby County R-Four School District have been placed on free meal status effective Thursday. The federal program will continue until December – or, until the funding runs out. Parents are being asked to fill out applications to head off the possibility any eligible students will be impacted by a change in the program’s status. Breakfast and lunches will be free, but the students’ accounts will be charged for extra meals or Ala carte items.
(St. Louis, MO) -- The 48th annual Great Forest Park Balloon Race returns to St. Louis next Thursday. The event typically draws thousands of people to Central Fields. Flights will continue through September 20th. Organizers say about 20 hot air balloon pilots will participate in the four-day event. They will launch from locations around the St. Louis area. Those plans could be affected by weather conditions and wind direction. The flights are expected to happen between 6:00 and 8:00 a-m and 4:00 and 6:00 p-m each day. Event attendance is free.