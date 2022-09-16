(Jefferson City, MO) -- On Monday morning, the Missouri House and Senate begin the real work on the Special Session. The Senate Budget Committee has 13 bills to consider in answer the governor’s request for a state income tax break. The House is standing by to get the bills that pass the Senate. Governor Mike Parson asked for an immediate income tax cut instead of the incremental plan that is already in place. That would take the individual tax rate to four-point-eight percent. This is also a veto session, but no vetoes were taken up this week.
(Jefferson City, MO) --A group will discuss Missouri’s drought situation TODAY. Missouri’s Drought Assessment Committee will hold its second meeting in Jefferson City. Members will discuss the status of Missouri’s drought as well as any recommended changes to the ongoing state and federal response. In July, Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order instructing the special committee to convene to help guide the state’s drought response. The order declared a drought alert for 53 Missouri counties. About half of the state is currently experiencing abnormally dry to extremely dry conditions.
(Fredericktown, MO) -- As the global supply chain continues to recover from the pandemic, countries and companies are battling for resources. Cobalt is one of those sought-after metals, and a Madison County, Missouri, company says it has one of the nation’s largest reserves. Mike Cochran, executive director of operations for Missouri Cobalt, says getting the metal from the earth’s crust and into production will bring jobs to Missouri. Although the metal has been used for centuries, cobalt is now in demand for many uses, including making batteries for electric cars. The Madison County site holds an estimated 72 million pounds of recoverable cobalt, according to Missouri Cobalt’s website.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Fans hoping for a first look at the new soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis will be in the dark a little longer. St. Louis City Soccer Club says the first planned game at Centene Stadium on Sunday will now have to be played at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. The club says unrelated construction in the area caused a problem with the unfinished stadium’s internal power distribution. The match between the developmental teams for the St. Louis and Kansas City Major League Soccer franchises was billed as a stadium preview for season ticket holders only. With the move to the Edwardsville campus, the game will now be free and open to the public, with a kickoff at 6:00 Sunday evening.
(Kansas City, MO) – The Kansas City Chiefs remain unbeaten. They came from behind Thursday night to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers 27 to 24. The Chiefs’ next game is in ten days, when they travel to Lucas Oil Stadium to take on the Indianapolis Colts.