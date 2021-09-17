(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Bicentennial Inaugural Parade and Ball will be held at the Missouri Capitol Saturday. The parade begins at 10:00 a-m and will be followed by an ice cream social outside the Governor’s mansion, with one thousand free scoops of ice cream available. Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson will host the parade and then the Bicentennial Ball starting at 5:00 p-m. Missouri is celebrating the 200th anniversary of its statehood. The ball will be held on the Capitol’s north portico and lawn, featuring live music and a fireworks show.
(Waynesville, MO) -- A former southern Missouri sheriff and his chief deputy have been found guilty of forgery. Judge John Beger issued the rulings Thursday. He found former Texas County chief deputy Jennifer Tomaszewski guilty on two counts and former sheriff James Sigman guilty on one. Prosecutors had told the court Sigman and Tomaszewski had been involved in a relationship. She had been accused of threatening inmates at the Texas County Jail and allowing a child to be near violent offenders and sexual predators. Several other charges against the two were dismissed.
(Knob Noster, MO) -- The U-S Air Force is investigating the reasons behind the forced emergency landing of a B-2 stealth bomber earlier this week. The extent of the damage and cause of the malfunction are being probed. A spokesperson for the Air Force’s Global Strike Command tells reporters the bomber had an in-flight problem during a routine training mission Tuesday. That required the emergency landing at Whiteman Air Force Base near Knob Noster at about 12:30 a-m. The report indicates no injuries were caused when the aircraft rolled off the runway. The investigation is expected to take 30 days to complete.
(Festus, MO) -- The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a Festus homeowner who shot an intruder to death early Thursday has not been arrested. Deputies were called to the location at about 1:40 a-m and found 36-year-old Wayne D. Roam of House Springs dead on the home’s porch. The unidentified homeowner says he heard a knock on the door and got his gun when he saw that someone was shaking the doorknob. When he opened the door, one of two men standing there sprayed mace inside the home and the homeowner opened fire. Authorities say 29-year-old Sean Ramsey of Festus has been charged with second-degree murder because Roam’s death happened during the commission of a crime.
(Macon, MO) -- A Macon County jury has found a 66-year-old Bevier man not guilty of two sex crime charges involving a child. The jury took almost two-and-a-half hours to find Jerry Sizemore guilty of sexual misconduct involving a child under the age of 15 Thursday evening. A girl had accused him of sexually assaulting her outside his home two years ago. During testimony, the alleged victim admitted she had an ongoing problem with lying. Sizemore took the stand in his own defense and he and another witness also testified the girl was known for lying. Sizemore will be sentenced October 27th.