(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Josh Hawley wants U.S. Attorney General William Barr to immediately file a federal lawsuit against churches restricting attendance at services. The Missouri Republican sent a letter to Barr saying a number of states are violating the First Amendment in limiting attendance while other businesses, like restaurants and gyms, operate at up to 50 percent capacity. In the letter, he says churches are being hit with massive fines – as much as 100 thousand dollars in some cases – for the offense of gathering to worship in person. In June, Hawley called on Barr to launch a civil rights investigation into the matter.
(Baton Rouge, LA) -- Missouri Task Force One continues helping in Louisiana in response to Hurricane Sally. Boone County Fire District Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp says the state’s urban search and rescue team deployed earlier this week. A type 3 task force consisting of 46 members are helping with water rescues. Sally touched down in Florida and Alabama on Wednesday, leaving at least one person dead and more than 500 thousand people without power. Sally, which has been downgraded to a tropical depression, continues dumping “torrential” rains over Alabama and Georgia.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The Kansas City police officer who suffered a head wound last July has returned home to continue his recovery. The officer’s family has asked for privacy, so his name hasn’t been released. He was shot July 2nd when he responded to a disturbance call. A police spokesperson says the officer will continue his recovery at a long-term, outpatient rehabilitation facility. He is said to be walking and talking and recovering his strength.
(Washington, DC) -- The Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to 159 thousand Missourians asking them to check to see if they are eligible for an Economic Impact Payment. The letters are being mailed to almost nine million people around the country who didn’t file a return for 2018 or 2019. Individuals can receive up to 12 hundred dollars, with married couples getting twice that amount. Those who have qualifying children under the age of 17 at the end of last year could get another 500 dollars for each child. The I-R-S is cautioning recipients that getting a letter isn’t a guarantee that they are eligible.
(Carthage, MO) -- A former E-M-T has admitted he stole and diluted opioids from ambulances when he worked as a paramedic. James Poole pleaded guilty this week. Officials at Mercy Medical Center in Carthage noticed what looked like punctures in a vial of fentanyl last January. Similar suspected tampering was spotted on medication at a Mercy facility in Mount Vernon. Poole told investigators he has been an addict for two years. Mercy Medical Center in Springfield reported dozens of vials of narcotics missing or diluted. Some had been replaced with saline or water solution. Federal authorities were notified the same day.