(Stockton, MO) -- The Agape Boarding School in southwest Missouri will remain open at least until a hearing next week. The Christian reform school is facing allegations of abuse and sexual assault by several former students. A Cedar County judge ruled that it may stay open under monitoring by Missouri child welfare workers. Agape was ordered to shut down earlier this month, but the closure was delayed because a staff member accused of abuse left the school.
(Washington, DC) – House Democrats are delivering on a promise to reform the presidential election process. The U-S House voted Wednesday to pass a set of electoral reforms aimed at clarifying ambiguities and what’s considered archaic language in the presidential certification process. It’s wording that former President Donald Trump and his allies tried to use in their efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The Presidential Election Reform Act passed in the House 229-203, with nine Republicans joining Democrats in voting “yes.” None of the Republicans that voted in favor are returning to Congress and none are from Missouri.
(St. Louis, MO) -- FEMA is closing two of its Disaster Recovery Centers for flood victims in the St. Louis region next week. The St. Charles County location in O' Fallon is shutting down Wednesday, September 28th, and the St. Louis Salvation Army Temple Center is closing Saturday October First. FEMA still has four recovery centers open at Ranken Technical College in St. Louis, and in Ferguson, Hazelwood, and University City. Officials are helping residents affected by record flooding in late July apply for federal grants, loans and other assistance by the October Seventh deadline.
(Joplin, MO) -- A former Joplin doctor is pleading guilty to falsely certifying products and tests for two thousand Missouri Medicare and Medicaid patients whom he never met or examined. Federal prosecutors say 36-year-old Oluwatobi Yerokun admitted to one count of conspiracy to make false statements related to health care matters. The U-S Attorney's Office says Yerokun violated his oath and abused his trusted position to support a fraud scheme that cost taxpayers millions of dollars. Yerokun was working as a telemedicine provider when he electronically signed patient forms and certified that durable medical equipment or genetic tests were medically necessary between March 2019 and April 2021.