(Maryville, MO) -- Officials say no foul play is suspected in the death of a Northwest Missouri State University student who was found dead inside his residence hall room. Nineteen-year-old Samuel H. Davis was a first-year radiologic science major from Lee’s Summit. He was also employed as a student security officer. Davis’ body was discovered Thursday night in Millikan Hall on the Maryville campus. The school says counselors are assisting residents at the dorm and support is available to all who need it.
(Washington, DC) -- A resolution offered by U-S Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley honors Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz of Wentzville and 56 Missourians who were killed during the war in Afghanistan. It passed the Senate Thursday night. Missouri Republican Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer has introduced a companion resolution in the House of Representatives. Hawley says, “These brave Missourians embody the best of America and we are eternally grateful for their service.”
(St. Louis, MO) -- Escalating violence in downtown St. Louis has a company that holds major events there looking for other options. Chesterfield-based Dots Foods has plans for more events planned for next year, but an event manager sent a letter to downtown partners saying the crime is forcing it to rethink the plans. Dots Foods is having second thoughts about a dozen business meetings, a trade show and smaller events drawing thousands of visitors and meaning more than five million dollars for the city’s hospitality industry. St. Louis Alderman Jack Coatar’s district includes much of the area. He worries more companies will follow the lead of Dots Foods after shootings, assaults and reckless driving have become common over the last 18 months.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri Senate committee wants two state agencies to draft emergency rules to keep Medicaid funds from going to abortion providers. The Senate Interim Committee on Medicaid Accountability and Taxpayer Protection held its third meeting Thursday and issued a report calling for changes. It wants the Department of Social Services and the Department of Health and Senior Services to put the rules into effect as soon as possible. An October 4th meeting has been scheduled to hear from Missouri Healthnet about transparency issues.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A state appeals court has denied requests from the Missouri Attorney General’s Office in its fight to keep a convicted triple-murderer behind bars. Attorney General Eric Schmitt says he will appeal Thursday’s ruling to the Missouri Supreme Court. He had wanted all Jackson County judges to be prevented from presiding over an evidentiary hearing for Kevin Strickland. The Jackson County prosecutor has already said Strickland was wrongfully convicted 42 years ago. Schmitt also wanted the hearing set for early next month to be canceled, but that request was denied, too. The attorney general has argued judges in the county have shown they are biased in Strickland’s favor.